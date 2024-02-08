Sanctuary City to Kick Migrants Out to Make Room for New Ones

According to the New York Post, Denver, Colorado, rescinded their suspension of “migrant evictions” last Monday so they can begin evicting them. They’re finding that their ideology doesn’t work so well with reality.

They are so overrun that they have run “out of shelter space.” Therefore, the city officials have to kick out thousands to accommodate new illegals. And none of this can compare to what Texas has dealt with.

“We have filled every single hotel room that we have available in the city and county of Denver,” Mayor Mike Johnston said at a town hall meeting last week.

“Now, we have the terrible decision that if we don’t start exiting folks, we will have 250 folks that will arrive today or the day after, who don’t have anywhere to go at night.”

Why do they feel terrible? Send them home.

That day, about 140 migrant families were booted from their accommodations, with 660 families in the coming weeks, likely meaning more than 3,000 individuals, Newsweek said. For the next two months, about 50 to 60 families will be forced out each day.

“Our city workers have done heroic work helping newcomers land on their feet and start to build a life in Denver, but we are out of shelter space,” the mayor’s press secretary, Jordan Fuja, told the outlet.

“We are out of staff, and we are facing a budget deficit of up to $180 million to cover sheltering costs,” the Post reported.

Tell your Democrat leaders to send them home. Problem solved.

They need $100 million to cover housing for these invaders.

The best thing Abbott did was to start sending the invaders to sanctuary cities.

