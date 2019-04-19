Sarah Sanders defends statement about “countless” unhappy agents

MSM is assassinating the character of press secretary Sarah Sanders over a comment Robert Mueller deemed inaccurate. The statement was about “countless” agents saying they were unhappy with Robert Mueller’s leadership. Sanders said the word “countless” was a “slip of the tongue” and that got Clinton’s operative George Stephanopoulos riled up.

Sarah Sanders said Friday during an appearance on “Good Morning America” that her comment of “countless” FBI agents’ confidence loss over former FBI director James Comey in 2017 was made “in the heat of the moment.”

The entire issue is petty and should never have found its way into the Mueller report, and it makes it less credible.

MSM of course never lies or makes mistakes. Oh, wait, I forgot, they lie constantly.

“I’m sorry that I wasn’t a robot like the Democratic Party that went out for two and a half years and stated time and time again that there was definitely Russian collusion between the president and his campaign,” she continued.

“James Comey was a disgraced leaker and used authorization to spy on the Trump campaign despite [that] there was no evidence of collusion,” Sanders said.

What she didn’t mention is they also allowed spying on the Trump campaign by former British agents, Christopher Steele, and Joseph Mifsud. They also allowed the former British ambassador Alexander Downer to provide so-called evidence. Why is it wrong for Russians but not British to spy?

The disgusting MSM isn’t concerned about the coup, and the third world tactics, just the press secretary’s hyperbolic language.

Where were these holier-than-thous when Gruber said they deliberately lied about Obamacare, aka The [un] Affordable Care Act.

On @GMA, White House press sec. Sarah Sanders sought to double down on past statements she made that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team said were “not founded on anything.” Watch the full interview: https://t.co/7mRpysmjN1 pic.twitter.com/wrHqaXgyp7 — ABC News (@ABC) April 19, 2019

THIS IS WHAT SHE SAID ORIGINALLY

.@SHSanders45 says “countless” FBI agents have contacted WH to say they’d lost confidence in Comey. We’ve heard otherwise. pic.twitter.com/ztWnebQ5Jy — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) May 10, 2017