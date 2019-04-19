Sharyl Attkisson brings up the one thing everyone is wondering about

Former CBS News investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson pointed to the obvious. The corruption at the intel agencies has been going on for a very long time and the outsider, Donald Trump threatens their existence. It didn’t just happen and look at what we have uncovered so far.

The larger these agencies get, the more likely it is that corruption will take over. There are many good people at these agencies and we are indebted to them, but something is wrong at the top.

…@realDonaldTrump and his admin stood to expose alleged longstanding criminal wrongdoing within intel agencies. Not just what happened in 2015-2016. Some officials were/are desperately fighting for their lives/freedom. #GovtSpyingOnJournalists etc. #WoodsProceduresViolations — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 19, 2019

THE POWER OF THE BUREAUCRATIC STATE

The President is an outsider and a threat to the bureaucratic state who operate in secret with a great deal of power. There is a reason rumors swirled that they would never tolerate General Michael Flynn as the NSA. He was another threat.

Who can forget what Chuck Schumer said in January 2017? Chuckie said the President is “really dumb” to tick off the intelligence agencies.

“Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

“So even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he’s being really dumb to do this.”

After watching how they work, hiring former self-confessed communists like Jim Comey and John Brennan. they are ripe.

Barack Obama embedded a lot of political operatives in the agencies but it didn’t start with him. Considering all the people involved in the coup against the President, this is a very widespread corrupt enterprise of long standing.

MUELLER’S DEFENSE OF THE FBI

Along the same lines, Kimberly Strassel has an interesting take on the Mueller report — it’s a defense of the FBI. It’s hard to disagree with that, except some would describe it more as a cover-up of the FBI’s unethical and possibly illegal practices.

“The report instead mostly reads as a lengthy defense of the FBI—of its shaky claims about how its investigation began, of its far-fetched theories, of its procedures, even of its leadership.”

https://t.co/CNyqrPxFL8 via @WSJ — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) April 19, 2019