Sarah Sanders Is Leaving the End of June, Something Bigger Ahead?

Sarah Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, will leave her position the end of this month. The President tweeted the bad news today and suggested an interesting future for her.

She is ready to go home.

Perhaps she will follow in her father’s footsteps and run for Governor of Arkansas. Her father was the 44th Governor of Arkansas. The current Governor is a Republican Asa Hutchinson. He was re-elected last year and the seat opens up in 2022.

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

….She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

President Trump to Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “She’s done an incredible job. We’ve been through a lot together. She’s tough but she’s good… She’s going to be leaving the service of her country and she’s going to be going, I guess you could say, private sector.” pic.twitter.com/PZt4Smr1HM — The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2019

Her Tearful Goodbye!

“This has been the honor of a lifetime … I couldn’t be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country and particularly, to work for this president,” Sarah Sanders says. “I’ve loved every minute, even the hard minutes … I love the president” https://t.co/Y8KO0xXyTD pic.twitter.com/3OtnH3uETJ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 13, 2019

One of her accomplishments is getting rid of those awful public press briefings where the press shows off by persecuting Republicans.