Sarah Sanders Is Leaving the End of June, Something Bigger Ahead?

S.Noble
Sarah Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, will leave her position the end of this month. The President tweeted the bad news today and suggested an interesting future for her.

She is ready to go home.

Perhaps she will follow in her father’s footsteps and run for Governor of Arkansas. Her father was the 44th Governor of Arkansas. The current Governor is a Republican Asa Hutchinson. He was re-elected last year and the seat opens up in 2022.

Her Tearful Goodbye!

One of her accomplishments is getting rid of those awful public press briefings where the press shows off by persecuting Republicans.

 

