Satanic rapper with a repulsive song for kids, and his demonic sneakers









One of our regular readers found this at The Gateway Pundit, and it’s awful.

I will just quote the reader here.

“The outright evil in our country is intensifying. The demonic shoes and the demonic video horrified me but the video of him performing for the gleefully excited children before he publicly went full-on demonic had me in tears. Those innocent and trusting children obviously idolized him so now when they see his demonic video and see the demonic shoes, they will be overly influenced by him and will want to emulate him…”

The reader then said she will pray for him. He needs a lot of prayers.

I’ve included one of his music videos and he surely is someone who will do anything to make money. It uses filthy language, suggests pornography, is evil, Satanic, and absolutely disgusting. It’s not fit for viewing, certainly not for children. The tune is terrible also.

Watch if you must:

Watch this insane, perverted moron, who says he’s opening doors:

Lil Nas X speaks on the line ‘Shoot a child in your mouth while I’m riding’ “Okay it’s about time that, i say something outta pocket in a song, let’s normalize having these fckin lines in songs, the same way, y’know somebody might talk abt fckin a girl or fckin a guy” pic.twitter.com/CqHrqiFhra — Lil Nas X Status (@LilNasXStatus) March 26, 2021

He even has a Satan shoe line.

The Daily Caller reported: Rapper Lil Nas X unveiled a limited edition of “satan shoes” that contain human blood and are limited to 666 pairs. The “Old Town Road” singer is expected to release the pair of shoes on March 29 as a collaboration with Nike. The shoes start at $1,018 and contain “60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood.”

MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” 🏹 👟Nike Air Max ’97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

Related