Saudi Pensacola killer hosted a party to watch mass shooting videos on eve of murders

Saudi student Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani watched mass shooting videos during a dinner party he hosted the night before he killed three innocent people in Pensacola on the Florida naval base.

Another Saudi student was recording outside the building while the shooting took place. He says 10 Saudi students are being held at the base and that several others are still unaccounted for. That is the latest information and it could change. The person who spoke to the media made his comments anonymously.

Alshamrani was shooting at random, according to the anonymous reporter. The killer said in a screed that he “hates Americans,” because of “their crimes against Muslims or humanity.”

They don’t know if his terrorist act is tied to Islamic terrorism. Yeah, that’s a tough one. Of course, he could just be mentally ill, but aren’t all terrorists?

A national security expert from the Heritage Foundation warned against making an immediate link to terrorism.

Charles “Cully” Stimson cautioned against assuming that “because he was a Saudi national in their air force and he murdered our people, that he is a terrorist.”

A HERO WHO DIED

Family members on Saturday identified one of the victims as a 23-year-old recent graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who alerted first responders to where the shooter was even after he had been shot several times, ABC News 7 reported.

“Joshua Kaleb Watson saved countless lives today with his own,” Adam Watson wrote on Facebook. “He died a hero and we are beyond proud but there is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.”

Two other innocents also died, several were wounded. Police killed the lunatic.

The Pentagon is reviewing the screening process and the FBI is looking into the killer’s tweets.