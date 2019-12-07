It’s Historic! Impeachment Flops in the Ratings

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Impeachment network CNN was counting on a ratings bonanza with impeachment but, instead, they just hit a three-year low, even though impeachment is “historic.” CNN came in at the bottom, where it regularly feeds.

This is despite the fact that Wednesday was a “historic” day with three crabby professors who say Trump is bad, impeach, and a fourth who said Trump could be bad, but this isn’t impeachable.

During primetime on the “historic” impeachment day, CNN only had 1.1 million viewers (4 pm – 11 pm)

But, watch, it’s ‘historic’:

CNN says impeachment will secure Nancy Pelosi’s “legacy in an important way.” Then why doesn’t she want to talk about it?
Watch, she won’t talk about it:

She never wants to talk about it.

On Friday, CNN’s Brook Baldwin dedicated her show to praising Nancy Pelosi, St. Nancy. They brought in her daughter to confirm her mother’s status as “great.”

“So this is a historic moment for this country, certainly for your mother. Your tweet with the hashtag ‘don’t mess with mama’ has been trending. You know this woman better than anyone. Is this classic Nancy Pelosi? Is this the mom you’ve always known?” Baldwin asked.

Her daughter praised her and quoted from WaPo’s leftist columnist Dana Milbank regaling her mother’s political expertise.

IT HELPS TRUMP

If they intended to help Trump, it’s working.

Few are watching CNN and few are sending donations to the DNC so who are all these people with no money and no TVs who are voting for the Democrats?

But, hey, it’s historic you know.

Watch:

