It’s Historic! Impeachment Flops in the Ratings

The Impeachment network CNN was counting on a ratings bonanza with impeachment but, instead, they just hit a three-year low, even though impeachment is “historic.” CNN came in at the bottom, where it regularly feeds.

This is despite the fact that Wednesday was a “historic” day with three crabby professors who say Trump is bad, impeach, and a fourth who said Trump could be bad, but this isn’t impeachable.

During primetime on the “historic” impeachment day, CNN only had 1.1 million viewers (4 pm – 11 pm)

But, watch, it’s ‘historic’:

SUPERCUT: Every day on CNN is “historic” when Trump’s being impeached pic.twitter.com/QbqIstrl8n — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 5, 2019

CNN says impeachment will secure Nancy Pelosi’s “legacy in an important way.” Then why doesn’t she want to talk about it?

Watch, she won’t talk about it:

Nothing says impeachment is a weak scam quite like Nancy Pelosi demanding there be no more questions on impeachment… On the day she announces articles of impeachment… At the #PelosiTownHall catered to her on CNN. pic.twitter.com/JZ3fQhltVq — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 6, 2019

She never wants to talk about it.

On Friday, CNN’s Brook Baldwin dedicated her show to praising Nancy Pelosi, St. Nancy. They brought in her daughter to confirm her mother’s status as “great.”

“So this is a historic moment for this country, certainly for your mother. Your tweet with the hashtag ‘don’t mess with mama’ has been trending. You know this woman better than anyone. Is this classic Nancy Pelosi? Is this the mom you’ve always known?” Baldwin asked.

Her daughter praised her and quoted from WaPo’s leftist columnist Dana Milbank regaling her mother’s political expertise.

IT HELPS TRUMP

If they intended to help Trump, it’s working.

House Speaker @SpeakerPelosi initiated the House impeachment inquiry against @realDonaldTrump on Sept 24, 2019. Since then, National Democratic Voter approval of the job @realDonaldTrump is doing has – risen slightly – from 23% to 25%. Perhaps “do it now” is – prudent advice? pic.twitter.com/YLzT67QWbA — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 6, 2019

#Trump‘s daily approval #’s for the week: Mon 46% – Tue 48% – Wed 49% – Thu 52% – Fri 51%… https://t.co/mazBCWoIMy pic.twitter.com/djpRG7Ls1t — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 6, 2019

Few are watching CNN and few are sending donations to the DNC so who are all these people with no money and no TVs who are voting for the Democrats?

But, hey, it’s historic you know.

Watch: