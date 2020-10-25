Savage! Trump shows hairy legs clip at Manchester rally

Tump’s absolutely a savage!

At the ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in the Pro Star Aviation at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Trump played the Hairy Legs video with funny images.

Joe shouldn’t be upset about that. No Democrat should be upset. This is Joe, just as he is.

Watch:

Trump just played the Biden hairy legs video at his New Hampshire rally… pic.twitter.com/UCkwhjBWy3 — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) October 25, 2020

He also played the clip of Joe saying that just like Obama, he has the most ‘extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in history.’ Of course, we know what he meant to say, but could there be a Freudian slip in there?

This is driving the left crazy. They only like jokes by bad comics mocking Sarah Palin or has-been actors playing Trump. Governor Whitmer said Donald Trump needs to be stopped. They can’t take any opposition. Trump isn’t making up ‘comic’ scenarios to point to Joe’s flaws. He’s only playing his own words back at them.

Watch: