Vicious gang violence on the border coming soon to your neighborhood

Chairman Biden stopped all deportations for at least 100 days. As a result, every criminal alien will be released into the interior. Prior to Biden inviting the world to come through our borders, transnational criminals and gangs were sent back. No more. Stephen Miller, Trump’s former senior policy adviser, said 12,000 to 15,000 criminals will be released into the United States each month. It could be more.

The Chairman is inviting vicious gang violence and human trafficking. Bloody Joe has all of this on his hands when it hits the United States in just a few days.

“Mexican authorities say they have found 19 shot and burned bodies near a town across the Rio Grande from Texas in an area that has seen violent territorial disputes between organized crime groups in recent years.

“The Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office said late Saturday that the bodies were discovered along a dirt road outside Camargo after residents reported a burning vehicle. Authorities found two vehicles on fire, one containing four bodies and the other 15.

The story also said, “Camargo is a major smuggling transit point for drugs and migrants. Organized crime groups covet control of stretches of the border because they make money off everything that crosses the border.”

Biden’s immigration policy invited all of this to the USA.

Human trafficking is no different than slave trading. Also, the drugs will pour in at an extraordinary rate.

Republicans also need to share the blame. They could have had the wall built by now, but wouldn’t. Now, Biden stopped the building, even the wall we paid for, and people will flood through. Actually, under Biden’s policy, no one is allowed to stop them anyway.

One Arizona sheriff described the crisis to come.

“Police chiefs and sheriffs are experts of communities. Our federal government is supposed to be experts in national security and border security. Together that’s a recipe of success for every American and what I’m seeing now is we’re going to go back in time and play this political theater at the backs and the risks of every American,” Dannels said.

Not just that, Biden plans to give anyone here amnesty.

Related