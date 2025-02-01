Saving the Republic: DOGE & Staggering Cuts to Government

THE COMMON SENSE REVOLUTION

Donald Trump and Elon Musk together are brilliant. They took a rogue Obama government department and changed its name. Musk is using it to find the money and cut. Does everyone remember how Musk got rid of nearly 80% of his staff and how X works better now?

No President has ever run the government to cut it. It’s not chaos; it’s planned, and the only chaos is among those who didn’t believe what Donald Trump said before the election.

DOGE, UNBELIEVABLY AMAZING

The DOGE, Department of Government Efficiency, was a Barack Obama department called the General Servicse Administration. It has a budget and a history. Donald Trump and his people found it and renamed it the Department of Government Efficiency. The lawsuits were filed before the Inauguration because Democrats claimed it was a powerless advisory group, but they lost. It is a government department in the belly of the beast.

They can get into all the slush funds, such as the USAID. The organization is grilling the people in these organizations to find out where the money is and where the commies cleverly steal US dollars without any oversight or accountability for their far-left agenda.

Musk and all his brilliant men look at every bit of code and publicly explain what has been stolen for fifty years.

The General Services funded everything that came across their desks while they were supposed to oversee the spending. That’s how NGOs, terrorists, and other crazy groups get all this money without anyone voting on it.

The @DOGE team discovered, among other things, that payment approval officers at Treasury were instructed always to approve payments, even to known fraudulent or terrorist groups. They literally never denied a payment in their entire career. Not even once. https://t.co/kInoGWdw4C — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2025

THE FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK AND THE 30% CUTS

JOHNSON’S ANNOUNCEMENT

You should also know that the administration has notified agencies they are to look for a total of about 30% cuts and send the information to the administration on a defined timeline.

Congress is actually cutting $2 trillion.

NEW: Mike Johnson announces cuts to federal agencies. JOHNSON: “We also advanced as you’ve seen the summary cuts to some of the agencies that we believe are really overreaching and have been turned in some ways against the American people. We were gonna cut 3% from DOJ, 7% from… pic.twitter.com/nrHmc50cqM — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) March 6, 2024

THE OPM

The Federal News Network is reporting that here’s what has been declared by this coming Monday: all OPM office of personnel management offices are expected to give political leaders staffing charts with plans for an initial 30% reduction for both federal workers and contractors. That’s only the beginning.

In other words, 30% will be cut. They must tell the administration who and what the plan is to cut. And that’s the initial decrease in personnel.

Reportedly, from the same news network, during an internal meeting Friday morning, Trump administration officials directed OPM senior career staff to begin planning to cut the agency’s workforce and programs by 70%. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the meeting confirmed the details of the meeting to Federal News Network.

Sources who provided information to Federal News Network on the condition of anonymity said the political leadership at the agency also directed OPM leaders to stop work on anything that is not statutorily required.

They bled the taxpayer dry, and now they must go.

BUYOUTS

As many as 8 to 10% are expected to take the buyout.

“5-10% of the workforce is estimated to quit, which could lead to around $100 billion in savings.” For the first time in modern American history, an administration is actually attempting to shrink the federal government. Historic shift.

Our government is not a jobs program. pic.twitter.com/0SZ5bfn7pn — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 28, 2025

