Sen. Chuck Schumer Under Investigation for Incitement to Violence

On March 4, 2020, Sen. Chuck Schumer set off a violent chain of events against two Supreme Court Justices, an action that Chief Justice Roberts harshly rebuked.

Trump’s Acting U.S. Attorney, Ed Martin, sent a letter to Senator Schumer, alerting him to the DOJ’s investigation into his incitement to violence against Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

Martin said it “has laid bare a reckless disregard for the sanctity of our judicial system. The issue is urgent and pressing: a senator’s words, delivered with the venom of a demagogue, have not only incited an enraged mob but have now led to a sustained assault on the core institutions that uphold our republic.”

“On that fateful day in early March, Senator Schumer, standing before the venerable edifice of our Supreme Court, unleashed a tirade aimed directly at Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. With rhetoric that left little to the imagination, he declared, I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Justices didn’t take away anyone’s rights. Totalitarian Chuck just didn’t like their decisions. He was playing to his radical audience.

Now, he gets to lawyer up.



He doesn’t stand with the American people, just the far-left if that is the way the wind blows. I used to run into him at events, and the first thing he did was look for the cameras.

Schumer cares nothing about anyone but himself and maybe his family. His wife is even worse than he is.

