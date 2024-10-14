“Scary” The Speaker Is Close to the Presidency: He Betrayed Us

Rep. Thomas Massie spoke with Tucker Carlson, and the clip is now on X. I want to point out one part of the interview: Massie’s assessment of Speaker Mike Johnson, who he sees as worse than Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. Massie said Johnson humiliated Republicans when he gave away every bit of leverage to pass the Ukraine funding bill. To emphasize that humiliation, every Democrat began waving Ukrainian flags on the House floor. Massie said he posted the photo of it so people could see the humiliation Speaker Johnson brought upon Republicans.

Tucker asked Rep. Massie why the Congress is pushing this idea that Ukraine is fighting for democracy when they have an unelected president, a dictator, in charge.

Massie said they know it’s not about democracy, but they’re lying. He said some Republicans are finally waking up to it. They see that our money was paying the pensions of corrupt retired politicians. We still are.

Tucker said Speaker Johnson is working for the Democrats now, and Massie agreed. He explained how he believes Johnson betrayed Republicans.

Massie was one of eleven who made a motion to vacate. Democrats voted for Johnson. He didn’t agree with vacating McCarthy because he wanted to give him more of an opportunity. He felt Johnson was doing everything they were afraid McCarthy would do – he was pre-convicted.

In addition to the Ukraine bill, Johnson put an Omnibus on the floor, passed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and re-upped it without warrants, built the FBI a new building, and gave Ukraine all this money.

Eleven Republicans decided to expose Johnson and the Uniparty by putting up a motion to vacate. Never before have Democrats voted for a Republican Speaker, but they did for Johnson. Massie added that Johnson is not the Speaker Trump needs. Johnson beat the vacate motion with Democrat support. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said they wouldn’t want another Speaker since he gives them everything they want.

Johnson is seen as a tool of the Uniparty and the Deep State. Tucker wanted to know how it happened so fast.

Massie said Johnson claims he changed his mind about FISA while hearing the intel information in the SCIF. Massie doesn’t believe that is true because he was in the SCIF with Johnson. He said they were never given one concrete reason to vote for FISA.

Additionally, Johnson previously served on the Judiciary Committee trying to reform FISA. He understood what FISA is, and, as an attorney who knows the Constitution, he knew what he was doing.

Johnson also betrayed us with the 702 (FISA) issue by allowing the Intelligence Committee to bring the bill to the floor. They didn’t have jurisdiction; the judiciary did.

Rep. Massie said it is “scary” to think he is next in line for the presidency after Harris.

