Harrris Will Replace Columbus with Indigenous People’s Day

Kamala Harris and her sidekick, Tim Walz, are the furthest left candidates to ever run for office in United States history. Right-wing media will admit to what is happening in the USA, but most media won’t. We are way past the point of not admitting what they are and what is happening. Harris and Walz are clowns pushing communism or globalism, whatever they call tyranny these days. Abolishing historical figures is part of that movement.

Harris plans to decree the end of Columbus Day and add the commie holiday of Indigenous People’s Day. The message is America is a terrible country that tortured and displaced the true indigenous people. This is straight out of Howard Zinn, and it’s meant to harm our history or rewrite it.

Communists want you to believe the only real Americans are Native Americans and the rest of us are on stolen land.

It shouldn’t be political. Give the Native Americans their own day, but don’t take away Columbus Day.

Zinn wrote an anti-American version of American history called the People’s History. He even has a history written for youth. The works teach that America is an evil place founded on terror, genocide, slavery, and occupation.

His history is dystopian and inaccurate. You can read more about him on this link, but his anti-American efforts included demonizing our prominent historical figures and abolishing holidays.

The Smithsonian and schools throughout the country teach it.

