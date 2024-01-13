Schiff’s Clown Agenda: No Electoral College or Filibuster, Pack the Court

Clownish Adam Schiff defines democracy as abolishing the Electoral College, which gives states with small populations a voice; packing the Supreme Court, thereby politicizing it; and eliminating the filibuster that gives the minority party a voice in the Senate.

The J6 Committee wants the same things, which is why they hated Donald Trump.

The end product of that is a dictatorship and a fully politicized big government. It would allow my leftist state of New York and the hardcore left state of California to tell the rest of the country what to do.

Democracy dies with Democrats.

Under Schiff and most Democrats in Congress and in the White House, Democracy is transformed into an anti-American agenda. The result is a permanent electoral majority with Democrats as the rulers. It is not democratic and puts the final nail in the Republic’s coffin.

Imagine the country as a police state with a weaponized justice system, no free speech, so many illegals in the country that they get to tell you what to do, no guns for self-protection as the police no longer protect and serve, and don’t forget that there will be no privacy under one-party rule. The only money you will have is UBI doled out by your government benefactors. Healthcare and food will be given out according to immutable characteristics. Democrats have already shown us how they will lie and imprison people who don’t do their bidding.

It’s not so hard to imagine – is it? It is clown world now.


Sieg
Guest
Sieg
46 minutes ago

The Republic failed decades ago. We don’t have to ‘imagine’ a police-srate, we live in one.

0
Reply
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 minute ago
Reply to  Sieg

The Republic didn’t fail, you’re living in fabricated reality. Unless! your living in a location that is controlled by democrats, such as California or New York. Where their only goal is to oppress and to subvert the rights of their constituents, to manipulate an deceive everyone. To retain political power at all costs.

0
Reply
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 hour ago

In terms of reality he aims to abolish democracy. Abolish constitutional law. Abolish the the judicial process and the courts ability to judge right from wrong. Abolish fair elections that are free of election interference.

1
Reply
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 hour ago
Reply to  Anonymous

The Democratic Party has created a fake and fabricated memory of history and of reality. Good luck with that ever becoming anywhere near the realm of realty.

0
Reply
