Schiff’s Clown Agenda: No Electoral College or Filibuster, Pack the Court

Clownish Adam Schiff defines democracy as abolishing the Electoral College, which gives states with small populations a voice; packing the Supreme Court, thereby politicizing it; and eliminating the filibuster that gives the minority party a voice in the Senate.

The J6 Committee wants the same things, which is why they hated Donald Trump.

The end product of that is a dictatorship and a fully politicized big government. It would allow my leftist state of New York and the hardcore left state of California to tell the rest of the country what to do.

Democracy dies with Democrats.

Under Schiff and most Democrats in Congress and in the White House, Democracy is transformed into an anti-American agenda. The result is a permanent electoral majority with Democrats as the rulers. It is not democratic and puts the final nail in the Republic’s coffin.

Imagine the country as a police state with a weaponized justice system, no free speech, so many illegals in the country that they get to tell you what to do, no guns for self-protection as the police no longer protect and serve, and don’t forget that there will be no privacy under one-party rule. The only money you will have is UBI doled out by your government benefactors. Healthcare and food will be given out according to immutable characteristics. Democrats have already shown us how they will lie and imprison people who don’t do their bidding.

It’s not so hard to imagine – is it? It is clown world now.

For the first time in generations, our rights and freedoms are receding, not expanding. Voters feel that democracy is at risk – and they’re right. That’s why I’m releasing my Defending Democracy Agenda. To protect our democracy and ensure that it works for all of us. https://t.co/uHSn42olc5 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 12, 2024

Related