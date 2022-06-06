J6 Committee Wants to Abolish the Electoral College and Weaken the Vote

The House’s Jan. 6 committee has split behind the scenes over what actions to take after the public hearings. Some members want to recommend drastic changes to the election system, according to Axios. The power this unsanctioned committee gives itself is stunning. They are trying to use a riot to destroy our electoral system.

THEY WANT TO CHANGE ELECTION LAWS, NATIONALIZING THE ELECTIONS

Changes they are looking into include abolishing the Electoral College, vastly expanding voting rights like same-day registration [weakening our vote] or tightening the Insurrection Act to make it harder for a president to deploy the military domestically for use on civilians.

The Insurrection Act allows presidents to suppress insurrections.

They have trouble reaching agreement.

The entire committee of Trump haters are prepared to allegedly unfurl a mountain of evidence tying former President Trump and his advisors to the riot.

The committee wants to solidify their legacy out of this, Axios reveals. What legacy would that be? That they are rabid partisans who set themselves up like a Soviet court to keep Donald Trump from running?

The panel is presenting their so-called evidence before televised hearings that begin on Thursday. The media eagerly awaits. Yawn.

Left-wing Axios also sings the praises of Liz Cheney and notes that even though she is friends with Rep. Jamie Raskin, they disagree on what needs to be done to reform American election laws.

They think they have the right – this partisan committee – to push changes in our election laws and abolish our Electoral College and weaken our voting system – as if it’s a mere pro forma matter.

They are putting it aside for the moment to concentrate on the hearings.

Keeping It Together

A source with direct knowledge said the committee is “trying to preserve the unanimity that we’ve had to date, so that we can go into the hearings and just get through the hearings, and then tackle the hard stuff on the other side.”

“We do recognize that there are significant differences [in legislative recommendations] that we’re going to have to work through because everybody has to sign the final report,” the source added.

Raskin has argued that the Electoral College should be abolished. He claims that if presidents were elected by a popular vote, this would protect future presidential elections.

And just like that, Raskin would destroy the Republic.

Cheney thinks the committee will burn its credibility if it pushes for radical changes like abolishing the Electoral College, according to a source with direct knowledge.

RASKIN AND THE FAKE SUPPRESSION OF BLACK VOTES

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has spoken up in the committee to concur with Raskin on the so-called problems with the Electoral College. However, Schiff is far more focused on changes to the Electoral Count Act. It would eliminate the device Donald Trump used to challenge the election.

Raskin also has pushed for the committee to endorse “federal legislation to oppose voter suppression tactics and gerrymandering.”

He has been an outspoken supporter of the Democratic Party’s major voting rights bills — the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Black Americans vote in larger numbers than white Americans according to their numbers in the population but Democrats still push the lie that their votes are suppressed. It’s how they hope to get laws into effect that actually suppress Republican votes.

Cheney is open to discussing reforms to the Electoral Count Act — the law that Trump cited to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election.

Cheney has also discussed enhancing criminal penalties for “supreme dereliction of duty” and other types of activities she claims Trump engaged in. She’s referring to the time he took to condemn the riot. No one on the committee cares that Nancy Pelosi, as Speaker, is responsible for the security of the Capitol.

Other Democrats on the committee agree with Raskin on much of the substance of this legislation. All committee Democrats, for example, voted for the For the People Act in the House.

S.1/HR.1 For the People Act is only intended to wipe out Republican votes. You can read the quick list on this link. Better yet, read the bill yourself. It destroys the United States of America.

We fought a Revolution for a lot less.

It’s Premature

Several committee members view the conversation about drastic changes to voting laws federally as premature and impractical.

They are discussing other legislative changes.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) has argued for legislation to improve coordination among intelligence and security agencies.

Murphy has also argued the committee should explore strengthening sentencing and punishment for seditious conspiracy and insurrection. Let’s see, who could he be thinking of – people who rioted on J6?

Cheney and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) have been collaborating on reforms to the Electoral Count Act.

There’s a finite number of days on the Senate calendar. IF Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) becomes speaker next year, he’s not going to do anything this committee recommends.

