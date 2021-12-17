Schiff Disbarment, Pelosi’s Derelict, & Cheney’s Soviet J6 Committee

















During an interview on ‘Hannity’, Attorney Mark Levin called for Republicans to file an ethics complaint against corrupt Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff who manipulated and doctored information and a document to make Mark Meadows look bad. They want to put him in prison with a criminal complaint.

“Rather than us just whining about this reprobate and unethical hack, let’s do something about it. Lawyers are not free to doctor evidence particularly when they are doctoring evidence for the purpose of putting people in prison,” he added.

“That’s exactly what Adam Schiff did. It’s time that people file a serious ethics complaint. Enough is enough. I’d ask the Republicans in Congress, but any citizen can do it – with the ethics arm of the Supreme Court of California and seek the license of Adam Schiff,” he said.

“This guy is unethical,” Levin said. “He doesn’t deserve to be a member of the bar – he is worse than a slip-and-fall lawyer, he’s a slip-and-fall congressman.”

Every American can file a complaint against Schiff. You might want to: Check here

THE SOVIET J6 COMMITTEE

Mr. Levin also pointed out that the J6 committee is like the old Soviet Union. These “clowns” are making judgments about the guilt and innocence of people they are supposed to be investigating. They are getting everyone’s private communications.

These congressional members are lawmakers, not criminal investigators.

Liz Cheney wants to get the Republicans, and Donald Trump, in particular, imprisoned for dereliction of duty. That isn’t a lawmaker’s job. Besides, the only person who was derelict was the person in charge who is Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She is responsible for security at the Capitol.

The day before the siege, Donald Trump asked for 10,000 National Guard at the Capitol and he was refused. That is all the President can do.

Levin explains why Pelosi didn’t call in the Guard in this clip. There are no criminal statutes that apply to Donald Trump.

The J6 committee is violating the Bill of Rights, due process, and is on a Beria hunt to embarrass the opposing party and Donald Trump, as Levin points out in the clip below.

Executive Privilege applies and the fraud Merrick Garland is going along with the J6 violations.

Watch:

