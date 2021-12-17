Elizabeth Warren, a “Thug and a Liar,” Calls for Totalitarianism

















During an interview with ‘Hannity’ last night, Mark Levin addressed fake Indian Warren’s latest declaration that we must add enough seats to the Supreme Court and the Senate so she and her comrades have total power over the USA. They will soon have all the power anyway with all the future Democrats being shipped into the country.

“Elizabeth Warren is a thug and a liar. She got into college lying about her ethnicity. She continued to lie about her ethnicity to get appointments as a professor,” Levin said.

“This thug wants to add four seats to the United States Supreme Court. That’s totalitarianism,” Levin added.

Levin was responding to Warren’s recent op-ed, in which she stated, “We must expand the Supreme Court. I don’t come to this conclusion lightly or because I disagree with a particular decision; I come to this conclusion because I believe the current court threatens the democratic foundations of our nation.”

She also wants to add seats to the Senate.

There’s a lie right there. She came to that decision very lightly and in no way is the Court violating the democratic foundations of the nation.

The Massachusetts senator wants to mandate abortion to the moment of birth, the BBB bill turning us into socialists, voting rights for Democrats only, a socialist wealth tax, gun reform to end the 2A, labor rights for public unions everywhere, environmental regulations to destroy the economy, and more. Warren also wants to spy on Americans. And she wants those borders open.

When is multimillionaire Warren, the fraud, going to pay her fair share in taxes?

Watch:

