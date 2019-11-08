Schiff’s star witness Marie Yovanovitch lied under oath

One of Adam Schiff’s star witnesses, Marie Yovanovitch communicated with a Democrat staffer about a ‘delicate’ issue immediately after the whistleblower complaint was filed, according to emails obtained by Fox News. She denied it under oath.

UH OH PERJURY

The former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch communicated via her personal email account with a Democratic congressional staffer concerning a “quite delicate” and “time-sensitive” matter. This was two days after the whistleblower complaint was filed, launching the Trump-Ukraine boondoggle.

The emails contradict Yovanovitch’s deposition on Capitol Hill last month. She told U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., about an email she received Aug. 14 from the staffer, Laura Carey — but falsely claimed under oath that she never responded to it.

The communication came “from the Foreign Affairs Committee,” and “they wanted me to come in and talk about, I guess, the circumstances of my departure,” Yovanovitch testified, describing Carey’s initial email. “I alerted the State Department, because I’m still an employee, and so, matters are generally handled through the State Department.”

Yovanovitch continued: “So, she emailed me. I alerted the State Department and, you know, asked them to handle the correspondence. And, she emailed me again and said, you know, ‘Who should I be in touch with?'”

Fox News was told it is a breach of normal procedure for congressional staff to reach out to a current State Department employee at their personal email address for official business,

THE EXCERPT OF THE TRANSCRIPT AND THE EMAILS

It appears Ambassador Yovanovitch did not accurately answer this question I asked her during her “impeachment inquiry” deposition under oath. https://t.co/2Ju420Pkpb pic.twitter.com/WACsyksMzW — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 8, 2019