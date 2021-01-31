NY Times writer, an Iranian agent, faces same prison time as meme maker

Another NY Times scandal but few will notice. A NY Times writer penned dozens of propaganda pieces for Iran on the pages of the NY Times.

Kaveh Afrasiabi, an opinion writer for the New York Times, was arrested and charged with acting and conspiring to serve as an unregistered foreign agent for the Iranian government.

Federal prosecutors also accuse Afrasiabi of emailing Iranian officials, advising “retaliation” after the U.S. military airstrike that killed Iranian military general Qasem Soleimani, BizPacreview reports.

At the time of the strike, he proposed the Iranian government “end all inspections and end all information on Iran’s nuclear activities pending a [United Nations Security Council] condemnation of the [United States’] illegal crime.” Afrasiabi claimed the move would “strike fear in the heart of [the] enemy.”

He holds dual US and Iranian citizenship.

He faces only ten years in prison, the same amount of time as the meme maker, Ricky Vaughn.

#US– Kaveh Afrasiabi is arrested this week and charged for being an unregistered foreign agent of #Iran. New York Times has published more than a dozen of his opinion articles and letters to the editor.

📸 pic.twitter.com/AGTxyCIDnt — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) January 25, 2021

CRIMINAL MEME MAKER

Douglass Mackey, aka Ricky Vaughn, 31, an influencer from West Palm Beach, used social media platforms to disseminate misinformation designed to deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote.

Actually, what he did was post ridiculous memes on Twitter. The Banana Republic DoJ charged him with criminal memes.

Wonder if Hillary was behind his arrest.

The Left, which are terrible at meme making, know memes drive opinion. Vaughn’s memes were a joke. Yet, he could go to jail for them because the Left has no sense of humor.

Related