Schumer Praised Cuomo’s Deadly Nursing Home Order-“handled things very well”

A couple of weeks ago the Sentinel mused about how utterly silent NY Senator Chuck Schumer had been regarding the 5,000 deaths in his state’s nursing homes. We pointed out specifically that, two institutions suffering the most deaths, were within a couple of miles of his Brooklyn office.

The Sentinel also mentioned, while Schumer was currently MIA in his own grieving neighborhood, 3 years earlier he’d made a trip to Queens, aimed at comforting foreign travelers slightly delayed at JFK because of President Trump’s travel restrictions. He shed some tears at the presser.

Not long after our story, but tucked way in some media black hole, we found the senator making his first public comments on Cuomo’s nursing home policy. He went on MSNBC’s Morning Joe show, certainly expecting a softball interview from the Trump-hating host.

But Schumer wound up being interviewed by someone sitting in for Scarborough, and was actually asked a semi-tough question! Worse still for Chucky, the host broke fawning media protocol by asking some follow up questions.

When gently pressed if Governor Cuomo’s decision to put COVID positive patients back into nursing homes was “a mistake” an increasingly uncomfortable Schumer said, “I think the governor….frankly…. handled things very well. We’ve been the epicenter of the crisis with so much going on and the issues of hospitals and nursing homes were very hard to manage.”

He went on, “I think our governor has handled it well. I don’t have any dispute with what he has done.”

When pushed further about his own appraisal of Cuomo’s performance, given Prince Andrew wound up reversing his own deadly order, Chucky really gets pretty antsy. Now if you’ve ever seen Senator Schumer at one of his many, many press conferences, you’ve probably never seen him antsy. That’s cause most of the press attending, just nod in agreement.

The clip is only about 90 seconds so we’d strongly encourage you to watch. Writing any more about it just won’t do it justice. Click to behold as a very ill at ease Chuck Schumer resorts to odd, hand gestures while trying and make a point.

No wonder the media’s buried this interview. It exposes what happens to this arrogant old school, machine pol when finally faced with questions he should have been asked months ago.

Watch: