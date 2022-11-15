Schumer to Tell Mitch What the GOP Needs – Dump MAGA

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Monday on CNN’s “This Morning” that he is going to talk with Mitch McConnell about what the party needs – dump MAGAs. He wants McConnell to reject MAGA and work with his leftists. He is going to claim MAGAs cost Republicans the election. That’s not what killed the red wave, and Schumer doesn’t want what’s best for the GOP.

Co-host Kaitlin Collins asked what that meeting would look like.

Schumer said, “I’m going to say to the Republicans in the Senate who are not the MAGA Republicans, stop letting them lead your party. Work with us to get things done. I intend to sit down with Mitch McConnell and express that.”

“I intend to sit down with him and say we should be working together. You’re not going to get the extremists in your party to work with anybody, but the rest of us can work together and get some real things done for the American people.”

Schumer is the extremist. His radical leftists are the extremists, not people who want America to be great again. Democrats are actually campaigning against making America great and claim they are saving democracy.

He needs to dump his communists.

Don Lemon asked what would be different with the MAGAs.

Schumer said, “It’s different this time because they lost. The red wave proved to be a red mirage. And one, not the main reason but one of the main reasons for sure, was that average American folks, even those in the middle, even those who tended to be Republican, said, ‘I’m afraid of this MAGA. They’re trying to ruin our democracy.’ If you look at the numbers, if you look at the results of the House and Senate, the MAGA Republican way didn’t work. The MAGA Republican candidate, across the board, lost. If you’re a good leader of a Republican Party, you say continuing to follow them is a path to disaster.”

What gall! Schumer knows what is good for the GOP. He’s the one who is trying to ruin democracy with his socialist and communist members.

If Mitch dumps MAGA, he dumps the party.

Watch:

.@SenSchumer: “I hope that very soon the GOP rejects the MAGA wing and makes a commitment to work with Democrats in the next Congress. The worst thing Republicans can do right now is to double-down on the MAGA platform and embrace gridlock.” pic.twitter.com/bbGiD0pFKw — The Hill (@thehill) November 15, 2022

This authoritarian creep is gaslighting us! Chuck U…Schumer…dump Schumer!

2 years of authoritarian lockdowns, mask & vaccine mandates mostly pushed by the left, Chuck Schumer now claims “MAGA REPUBLICANS” are the ones with the authoritarian agenda These people hate you and their lies are effective with their base Full: https://t.co/OkNfkOjdJI pic.twitter.com/dcqdudfO7X — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) November 15, 2022

