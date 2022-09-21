Schwab’s WEF Plans Climate Change Lockdowns

According to conservative reporter, Jack Posobiec, Klaus Schwab and his elite comrades of the World Economic Forum are planning climate change lockdowns and surveillance of the middle class. They don’t care if it keeps people from living their lives.
The World Economic Forum plans to turn “lockdown compliance into climate change compliance,” he said.
“They’re talking about how personal carbon allowance programs will be given in order to ensure that people comply with the new climate change restrictions,” said Posobiec. “They also note that improvements in tracking and surveillance technology are helping to overcome ‘political resistance against such programs.'”
You know what they want. They want you to live in high rises without a car, eat bugs, and completely depend on them.
There’s more information at WEF and at Reclaim the Net. From Reclaim the Net:
…the plan is to use surveillance tech to track in detail personal carbon emissions, along with giving “individual advisories on lower carbon and ethical choices for consumption of product and services.”
Further, costs for “carbon-intensive” activities and goods should be increased while offering economic incentives to reduce demand – another way of saying “low carbon emissions social credit system.”
And then creating new social norms is also recommended. These would impose a new definition of what “a fair share” of personal emissions is and set “acceptable levels” of personal emissions.
.@JackPosobiec on Davos launching new push for permanent "climate change" lockdowns: "The lockdowns aren't for them, the lockdowns are for YOU." pic.twitter.com/gns3y8mKh9
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 20, 2022
Last time I looked, all this Surveillance Technology requires Energy. Since the WEF is destroying all energy production, where are they going to find the Energy to keep track of us? They can’t, so their plan is to kill off about 7 Billion of us.
Look, there is going to be very little energy in Europe this Winter. People are going to get Cold and Hungry. Cold and Hungry people get very dangerous. I doubt Germans are going to burn down their Cities. More likely they will burn Klaus Schwab and his Friends at the Stake! That is before the WEF has a chance to enslave the World. Yes Klaus, some people will resist and it won’t be political. There’s a lot of people out there way more pissed off then I am, but then I started planning for this years ago. Did you know that over 5% of Americans are now considered Preppers? Maybe1% are hard core.
The way the Davos crowd zooms around on Private Jets their carbon emissions social credit scores are already in negative numbers. When Europe goes after these people, they won’t find friendlies in America outside of a Few Blue Cities, but Blue Cities are soon going to be war zones. Over the last 40 years, Liberals have created a lot of stupid people and stupid people can’t be controlled or reasoned with because they are always operating on the edge of Survival Mode. They think authority figures know what they are going. When they realized the Authority figures are making things up as they go, they then go full Survival Mode and turn into wild dogs.
The more I listen to the World Economic Forum Cult, the more I realized they don’t have a plan, at least not a viable plan. All they will do is create a lot of needless pain and suffering leaving behind a world for the actual smart people to put back together.
Its amazing nobody “takes out” these people. They should be running scared.