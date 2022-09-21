Schwab’s WEF Plans Climate Change Lockdowns

According to conservative reporter, Jack Posobiec, Klaus Schwab and his elite comrades of the World Economic Forum are planning climate change lockdowns and surveillance of the middle class. They don’t care if it keeps people from living their lives.

The World Economic Forum plans to turn “lockdown compliance into climate change compliance,” he said.

“They’re talking about how personal carbon allowance programs will be given in order to ensure that people comply with the new climate change restrictions,” said Posobiec. “They also note that improvements in tracking and surveillance technology are helping to overcome ‘political resistance against such programs.'”

You know what they want. They want you to live in high rises without a car, eat bugs, and completely depend on them.

There’s more information at WEF and at Reclaim the Net. From Reclaim the Net:

…the plan is to use surveillance tech to track in detail personal carbon emissions, along with giving “individual advisories on lower carbon and ethical choices for consumption of product and services.”

Further, costs for “carbon-intensive” activities and goods should be increased while offering economic incentives to reduce demand – another way of saying “low carbon emissions social credit system.”

And then creating new social norms is also recommended. These would impose a new definition of what “a fair share” of personal emissions is and set “acceptable levels” of personal emissions.

Watch:

.@JackPosobiec on Davos launching new push for permanent "climate change" lockdowns: "The lockdowns aren't for them, the lockdowns are for YOU." pic.twitter.com/gns3y8mKh9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 20, 2022

