Scientists Demand WHO Declare a Planetary Health Emergency

The WHO, the UN, and the World Economic Forum haven’t gone anywhere, and amidst all the chaos in the world, they’re hoping to give The WHO full control of climate change and health with an emergency declaration.

With the United States at its weakest, and with a figurehead president and anonymous Marxists running around giving him orders, the UN is making its moves. With the help of 200 scientists, they hope to declare climate change a dire health emergency. The danger is that it could allow them to level the same “recommended” restrictions we saw during the pandemic.

Some foreign newspapers, particularly in Germany, want The WHO to take total control of this issue. It’s a totalitarian dream to have that kind of power again, where they can change the course of the world and everything that happens in it.

According to Deutschlandfunk, scientists want The WHO to declare a climate and nature crisis to be a public health emergency.

“The scientists have called on the World Health Organization to declare the climate a nature crisis and a public health emergency, bringing it to the highest alert that the WHO can impose. All member states are then required to exchange information in order to get the problem under control. This is what they did during the pandemic; the suggestion is that they would impose the same restrictions.

“More than 200 journals simultaneously published a call to do this before the next World Health Assembly next spring. It says the climate crisis and biodiversity loss are both damaging human health and should not be viewed separately. Climate change contributes to the spread of infectious diseases. Pollution is damaging drinking water sources, and declining biodiversity is making it harder to feed humanity healthily,” wrote the outlet

A Polish outlet, PC24, headlined an article: “Planetary Crisis” Scientists want WHO to declare a permanent emergency – It’s about climate change.

“Planetary Crisis” is a new label coined by scientific journalists calling for the World Health Organization to deal with the climate issue. In their opinion, the “threat to biodiversity” and the change in average temperature readings on Earth should be considered part of the same process that the international organization should recognize as a state of permanent threat to human health. Issuing such a decision would oblige this UN unit to take immediate and serious actions… such as those we remember from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The journals from around the world that published the appeal to WHO include the most prestigious ones, including: The BMJ, The Lancet, JAMA, New England Journal of Medicine, Brain, Nutrition Reviews, and European Heart Journal.

“The editors of the 200 journals in which the article appeared say that world leaders must treat climate change and biodiversity loss as part of a single, inextricable crisis that requires decisive action to “protect health and avoid catastrophe.” The scale of both problems is allegedly so serious that it becomes a global threat to humanity…

Apollo News repeated the stories in the two preceding articles. Deustsche Welle or DW said essentially the same thing.

“These issues will be separately discussed at upcoming United Nations (UN) conferences — the 28th UN Conference of the Parties (COP) on climate change in Dubai in November and the 16th COP on biodiversity in Turkey in 2024.

The research communities associated with the two COPs are largely separate. However, they concluded in a 2020 joint workshop that there was a need to tackle both together.

“Only by considering climate and biodiversity as parts of the same complex problem … can solutions be developed that avoid maladaptation and maximize the beneficial outcomes,” they said.”

Tedros is pushing the Pandemic Treaty that would give him world power.

NEW – Tedros claims "we must follow through with national ratification" of the WHO pandemic treaty as "disinformation" eroded "trust between people, governments and institutions."pic.twitter.com/J2WY1bJ3LM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 26, 2023



There you have it – more hysteria. Translated from the German and the Polish, but not restricted to those nations.

NOW – Climate radicals attack the Louvre Pyramid in Paris.pic.twitter.com/SNECPxulnW — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 27, 2023

