Scotland’s 1st Minister Reported for Hate Speech

The new hate speech laws in Scotland are insane, truly, but the Scots have taken matters into their own hands. They reported the 1st Minister for his hate speech. The first minister of Scotland is the head of the Scottish Government and is the keeper of the Great Seal of Scotland.

The law is very vague.

In a country riddled with knife crimes, it will force police to investigate misgendering online. People keep saying it’s well-intentioned when, of course, it is not. For a tiny portion of the population, they will deprive the rest of their free speech rights.

People can be prosecuted for allegedly offensive rhetoric online.

The law just went into effect today.

Silvio Tattisconie, a relentless commenter on X, wrote this is what they are dealing with:

“For recording purposes, the perception of the victim or any other person is the defining factor in determining whether an incident is a hate incident or in recognizing the malice element of a crime. The perception of the victim should always be explored, however they do not have to justify or provide evidence of their belief, and police officers or staff members should not directly challenge this perception. Evidence of malice and ill-will is not required for a hate crime or hate incident to be recorded and thereafter investigated as a hate crime or hate incident by police.”

No one who writes this is well-intentioned. It’s clearly totalitarian.

The Scots Hit Back

People are reporting the 1st Minister in droves for hate speech. Listen to what he says in the clip below, and keep in mind that the country is 96% white. He appears to hate white people and is shipping people in by the color of their skin. Now, Scotland is a far-left country, but they’re not totally insane.

The Indian Council of Scotland have reported Humza Yousaf to Police Scotland for racism Oh dear pic.twitter.com/GPcAdVZbhS — Silvio Tattisconie ©™ (@SilvioTattiscon) April 1, 2024

He doesn’t seem to like white people.

Breaking News – Scotland It’s being reported that Scotland citizens are now reporting the Scottish 1st Minister @HumzaYousaf in huge numbers to the Police. They are claiming (rightly) that the speech below is categorised as ‘Hate Speech’ Bravo Scots Bravo https://t.co/R7gGckXPz2 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 1, 2024

