40 Violent Illegal Migrants Who Assaulted Officers Are Released

A Texas judge ordered the release of illegal aliens who can be seen in videos assaulting troops during a violent storming of the border.

Times Now and Newsweek report:

Presiding Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta made his ruling on Sunday, March 31, during an online teleconference bond hearing where he accused the El Paso District Attorney’s Office of not being ready to proceed with detention hearings for each defendant. Another hearing for more defendants was expected on Monday.

It’s Democrat El Paso, and he is reportedly a Democrat.

They can stay imprisoned if there is an immigration hold, and there isn’t.

“It is the ruling of the court that all the rioting participation cases will be released on their own recognizance,” Acosta ordered on Sunday.

“So if the DA’s office is telling me that they are not ready to go, what we’re going to do is we’re going to release all these individuals on their own recognizance,” Acosta said at the hearing.

The riot:

Hundreds of illegal aliens overwhelm Texas troops in El Paso and storm the border Americans are so sick and tired of seeing this invasion ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/joycpX2wmv — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 21, 2024

This happens often, and the CBP has closed the area off to reporters so the invasion can continue without repercussions.

Forty or so hearings were waived. It could affect hundreds involved in the riot.

The judge is acting on behalf of the Bidenista policies. Magistrate judges aren’t judges. Federal district judges vote them in. It’s very politicized.

In February 2023, Democrat El Paso Judge Samaniego told the House Representatives that there is no invasion at the border and no open borders, and saying the border’s open is racist.

