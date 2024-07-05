UK Conservatives Performed Worse Than in Any Election in 190 Years

Conservatives had been in office for over a decade, and the citizens patiently waited for them to behave like conservatives. They never did. They not only lost, but they lost in a huge way. It’s the worst conservatives have done in any election in 190 years. They lost 250 seats but still controlled 121. They have been in power for 14 years.

Labour won a third of the popular vote but two-thirds of the seats.

Far-left Labour leader and human rights attorney Keir Starmer is the Prime Minister.

Starmer campaigned on the following:

Cut NHS waiting lists by providing 40,000 more appointments each week, funded by tackling tax avoidance and closing tax ‘loopholes’.

Launch a ‘border security command’ to stop people-smuggling gangs from arranging small boat crossings.

Build 1.5m new homes by reforming planning laws and introducing a scheme to give first-time buyers “first dibs” on new housing developments.

Recruit 6,500 teachers, paid for by ending tax breaks for private schools.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that he would step down after only 20 months as the leader of the Conservative Party.

High-profile members of parliament in the election, such as Grant Schapps, the party’s defense spokesperson, and Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, suffered humiliating defeats.

“This is a difficult day, at the end of a number of difficult days,” Sunak said during a final address outside of Downing Street. “But I leave this job honored to have been your prime minister.”

He said he gave the job his all.

The Conservative Party suffered its lowest result regarding seats in its post-war history.

The Scottish National Party was wiped out. It lost 38 seats, leaving it with just nine.

Labour probably won as a protest for lockdowns, woke ideology, and illegal immigration. Right-wing populist Nigel Farage won a seat in the House of Commons at the eighth attempt, with his upstart Reform UK party winning millions of votes. Reform’s biggest impact, however, was to deny the Tories dozens of normally safe seats around the country by splitting the right-wing vote.

NIGEL FARAGE TOUTS HIS WIN

Nigel Farage’s running put pressure on conservatives. However, Farage is not worried about Starmer and believes his party, which sent him to Parliament, is the beginning of the revolution.

After 14 years, Farage, the Brexit man, is the new leader of the Conservative Party. He ran as a Reform Party candidate and won his seat and three others.

“This should be the immigration election,” Nigel Farage, the leader of the Reform UK Party and a Parliamentary candidate for Clacton-on-Sea, an Essex County beach resort town halfway between Norwich and London on the English Channel, facing Holland, said in one of his final appeals to the voters.

“Most of whom do come are really great people that work hard, but our population’s risen by six million since 2010,” he said. “We need to put a freeze on migration.”

Farage spoke after the election:

Nigel Farage: "We believe in family, community, and country. We believe these are the building blocks that matter to all of us…"