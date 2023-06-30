SCOTUS Rules Against Racism, Enraging Justice Jackson

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was chosen as Justice because she is a black woman. There is no debating that. Biden said as much. In other words, she was an affirmative action pick.

Unfortunately, it shows in her performance. Ketanji began her lifetime position as the only Justice who couldn’t define what a woman is, and that was a bad omen. She also wouldn’t commit to the inherent rights of man, which makes her a poor defender of the Constitution.

She’s an Amateur

Although the Constitution disallows racial preferences, she cited a study that claims black babies have a higher likelihood of survival if they have black doctors instead of white doctors.

She should have read it because the study doesn’t show that. The study showed there are more white doctors in neo-natal ICU cases [since 75.5% of the country is white]. NICU babies have a greater likelihood of death. Since NICU doctors tend to be white, it looks like black babies with white doctors die more than black babies with black doctors.

Nowhere is causation shown or indicated. There is a correlation but no causation, said Erick Erickson in a newsletter.

The claim was widely debunked and never made it past her amicus brief until the media picked it up without telling the truth and stirring up anger. MSM is also attacking Clarence Thomas, a black man, for helping to ban the systemic racism of affirmative action.

Affirmative Action was instituted in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy. His intention was to overcome inequalities. After more than sixty years and a black president, we think it’s time to turn it in. It used to be called positive discrimination, but the Constitution calls for equality under the law.

Affirmative Action tells black kids they’re inferior and can’t earn success. When they do become successful, they have to worry about people thinking they’re inadequate and only got the position due to “positive discrimination.”

It was always unconstitutional.

Progressives Will Never Let This End

Will the schools give up their racist ways? It’s unlikely. They will find ways to defy the Supreme Court. People will have to keep watch over the statistics.

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s entire dissent rested on the perpetual victimhood of the black race because she was taught that. It’s not true. Black people are no longer victims. They just have to believe it.

The slavers and segregationist Democrats of the past are now the control freaks of the progressive movement doing the same thing. Another day, another victim. It’s an ideology.

Justice Thomas wrote in his decision:

“While I am painfully aware of the social and economic ravages which have befallen my race and all who suffer discrimination, I hold out enduring hope that this country will live up to its principles so clearly enunciated in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States: that all men are created equal, are equal citizens, and must be treated equally before the law.”

Justice Jackson Ranted Against Justice Thomas, and He Responded

The far-left Justice accused the majority of having a “let-them-eat-cake obliviousness” in how the ruling announced “‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat.”

“Justice Thomas ignites too many more straw men to list, or fully extinguish, here,” Jackson wrote. “The takeaway is that those who demand that no one think about race (a classic pink-elephant paradox) refuse to see, much less solve for, the elephant in the room – the race-linked disparities that continue to impede achievement of our great Nation’s full potential.”

Ketanji Jackson is remarkably racist and ignored the Constitution and entire meaning of who we are. We are not Marxists.

Thomas responded.

“As she sees things, we are all inexorably trapped in a fundamentally racist society, with the original sin of slavery and the historical subjugation of black Americans still determining our lives today,” Thomas wrote.

“Worse still, Justice Jackson uses her broad observations about statistical relationships between race and select measures of health, wealth, and well-being to label all blacks as victims,” Thomas wrote at another point in his concurrence. “Her desire to do so is unfathomable to me.”

Related