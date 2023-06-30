Violence Erupts Throughout France, Driven by the Left

By
M Dowling
-
2
25

France is in chaos, with violent protests and riots nationwide. Radical Muslims and far-left extremists are behind them.

Over 875 people were arrested across France on the third day of rioting. Stores were ransacked. Police stations, schools, and town halls are targeted.

Police used teargas, water cannons, and dispersion grenades to fend off the violent groups. The rioters set 3,880 fires, 2,000 vehicles were burned, and 492 buildings were damaged nationwide on Thursday night. This is with curfews in place in multiple cities.

The French interior minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted on Friday morning, “Last night, our police gendarmes and firefighters courageously faced rare violence.”

It’s really not that rare. The Lefist unions just rioted over Macron changing the age of retirement by two years.

Some 40,000 police officers are deployed across France, including 5,000 in the capital. Nearly 250 of these officers were injured last night. This started with the death of 17-year-old Nael M. He was shot by an officer. There were two officers at the scene. Nael’s the George Floyd of France. He’s more propaganda than a person. 

They brought the Middle East hellhole to France:


39 minutes ago

Three times the French have had the opportunity to elect Marine LePen. Maybe now they’ll finally figure things out. But until they do, what is happening is on them.

0
Reply
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
34 minutes ago
Reply to  Blank

Yes but maybe the polls are rigged.

0
Reply
