Violence Erupts Throughout France, Driven by the Left

France is in chaos, with violent protests and riots nationwide. Radical Muslims and far-left extremists are behind them.

Over 875 people were arrested across France on the third day of rioting. Stores were ransacked. Police stations, schools, and town halls are targeted.

Police used teargas, water cannons, and dispersion grenades to fend off the violent groups. The rioters set 3,880 fires, 2,000 vehicles were burned, and 492 buildings were damaged nationwide on Thursday night. This is with curfews in place in multiple cities.

The French interior minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted on Friday morning, “Last night, our police gendarmes and firefighters courageously faced rare violence.”

It’s really not that rare. The Lefist unions just rioted over Macron changing the age of retirement by two years.

Some 40,000 police officers are deployed across France, including 5,000 in the capital. Nearly 250 of these officers were injured last night. This started with the death of 17-year-old Nael M. He was shot by an officer. There were two officers at the scene. Nael’s the George Floyd of France. He’s more propaganda than a person.

They brought the Middle East hellhole to France:

“Allahu akbar. We are not scared, we’re Muslims—proud Muslims. If they try to kill us, we will kill them back. We are allowed, it is written in the Quran.” Muslim extremists are part of the race riots in France, along with far-left extremists. #Nahel pic.twitter.com/opvQZ3FLJl — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 30, 2023

OPEN BORDERS🧵: France opened its borders to culturally diverse immigrants who have largely failed to assimilate. Frustrated they are going to war against French society. pic.twitter.com/YLkPGdzeSq — @amuse (@amuse) June 30, 2023

Has France ever looked more romantic? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EfvGDlOoBp — David Vance (@DVATW) June 30, 2023

Video recorded in a north Paris banlieue (Abervilliers) heavily populated by Muslims purportedly captured moments of looting by residents during the ongoing George Floyd-style race riots in France. #FranceRiots #Nahel pic.twitter.com/3DdizwANxU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 30, 2023

Related