SCOTUS ruling finds Arizona’s ballot harvesting ban is constitutional



















A pair of Republican-backed voting laws in Arizona were okayed in a 6-3 ruling. The bills ban ballot harvesting and throw out ballots cast in the wrong precinct. Predictably, the challengers of the left say it discriminates against minority voters.

The Supreme Court found it does not violate the Voting Rights Act. The three left-wing justices voted against it.

The Court also found that it was not enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose.

The decision reverses a judgment issued by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and comes the week after the Biden administration filed a lawsuit against Georgia over the state’s new electoral integrity-promoting law claiming it amounts to so-called voter suppression. The state’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, said the U.S. Department of Justice’s suit was “legally and constitutionally dead wrong.”

The 9th Circus has most of its decisions overturned. It is still mostly run by leftist judges.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the court’s opinion in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee (DNC), court file 19-1257, and Arizona Republican Party v. DNC, court file 19-1258, which was published July 1. Mark Brnovich is the Republican attorney general of Arizona.

Justice Elena Kagan filed a dissenting opinion, which Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor joined.

Ballot harvesting should be federally banned.

BREAKING NEWS: In 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS upholds two Arizona voting provisions: a ban on so-called "ballot harvesting," and a policy that throws out an entire ballot if it was cast in the wrong precinct. Challengers argued that both provisions discriminate against minority voters. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 1, 2021

Related

















