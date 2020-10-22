Obama campaigned for basement Joe, basically no one showed up

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Mr. Obama held rallies yesterday, left his $16 million dollar mansion to speak to almost no one. He’s old news and draws fewer people than Beijing Joe.

By way of comparison, uh, there is no comparison.

Bragging about 300 cars? We had 9,064 cars in a Montauk car caravan for President Trump last Sunday in New York:

We hear from Dems that Barack was saving people’s lives, but what about the puny car rallies???

Kamala was out dancing and she’s a demented hardcore leftist who wants your money and your guns. She had an audience of 25 people according to Sean Hannity on Fox News.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply