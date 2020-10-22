Obama campaigned for basement Joe, basically no one showed up

Mr. Obama held rallies yesterday, left his $16 million dollar mansion to speak to almost no one. He’s old news and draws fewer people than Beijing Joe.

You have to admit, when Barack Obama goes out to campaign and hold a rally, he really knows how to draw a crowd – look at the excitement and energy:#obamainphilly pic.twitter.com/q9318HntzL — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) October 22, 2020

By way of comparison, uh, there is no comparison.

Then we have the rally for President Trump in North Carolina. Joe Biden, of course, is tucked in the basement with the lid on… pic.twitter.com/dlQQAKEUP6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 22, 2020

Yes, this is Barack Obama speaking to a stadium full of Biden supporters. Just kidding! It IS Obama, but he’s speaking to a few hapless souls on a sidewalk. #ButThePolls… pic.twitter.com/AOBTdVw6VC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 22, 2020

#Obama crowd today vs. President @realDonaldTrump crowd earlier this week. No wonder the CNN camera won’t cut away from the stage. Will Obama answer any questions about spying on Trump, Flynn, Burisma, Hunter quid pro quo? Don’t hold your breath folks. pic.twitter.com/hTzOvOfZMx — Chad Mills 🇺🇸 (@MadChills) October 21, 2020

Looks like Obama’s not drawing a crowd either…in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/TwJj5Tjj7h — 7悪い (@7Wario) October 21, 2020

Bragging about 300 cars? We had 9,064 cars in a Montauk car caravan for President Trump last Sunday in New York:

There’s a drumline here warming up the crowd for Obama’s drive-in rally at Citizens Bank Park. Campaign says there’s over 300 cars here. pic.twitter.com/yOsqfNB1VV — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) October 21, 2020

We hear from Dems that Barack was saving people’s lives, but what about the puny car rallies???

Looks like Barack Obama is drawing even less of a crowd than Joe Biden 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/stLdIcFhbf — John D ● (@RedWingGrips) October 21, 2020

Kamala was out dancing and she’s a demented hardcore leftist who wants your money and your guns. She had an audience of 25 people according to Sean Hannity on Fox News.