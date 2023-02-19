Sean Penn Makes a Fawning, ‘Unapologetically Biased’ Zelensky Movie

Sean Penn premiered “Superpower,” his biased, fawning portrait of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at war, telling the Berlin film festival Saturday the movie was also a wake-up call about Americans’ own fragile democracy.

“In interviews on that first terrifying night and during the initial months of the onslaught, Penn and Zelensky built up what they both call a close friendship,” Entertainment News reports.

“Cinema cannot change the world,” said Zelensky. “But it can influence and inspire people who can change the world.”

“We made a very unapologetically biased film because that was the true story we found,” he said.

He wants long-range missiles sent to Ukraine and is critical of the allegedly slow pace at which we send them.

Always wrong Penn didn’t stop there.

“Growing up in the United States — this won’t be news to you — we are born with a misguided sense of exceptionalism,” Penn told reporters.

While America is now riven with political and cultural strife, he found in Ukraine “absolute unity.”

“These people are doing what they have to do simply because they love their country and they love each other,” he said.

Penn should be careful not to ask him to play the piano.

Penn never met a dictator he didn’t like.

Sean Penn was also in love with Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez. https://t.co/yWtzihDIVj — Back 2 Back Gap 🏈🇺🇸🏈 (@cathypro2) March 6, 2022

He thought Libya was a great idea.

Remember, how wrong Sean Penn, who is fawning over Zelensky, was about Libya Oct 2011

Tripoli

Sean Penn: “I just admire their courage. The courage to say, “We want freedom”. … There’s no question but that they [Libyans] will follow it through.” https://t.co/q6pTc5I8CX pic.twitter.com/dOkzRmvnaW — the Lemniscat (@theLemniscat) February 18, 2023

He supported Hugo as the perfect Democrat and said anyone who said otherwise should be jailed.

Sean Penn on Hugo Chavez’s death: ‘I lost a friend’ pic.twitter.com/sesXpmkV2d — RichB (@richb59x2) February 15, 2023

