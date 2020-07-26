Seattle ‘demonstrators’ set fires, launch mortars, pelt cops with rocks, injure cops, damage stores

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Seattle’s communist-anarchists, the Democrat army, are rioting in solidarity with Portland. Both cities are completely lawless. The Seattle “demonstrators,” as the media calls them, torched construction buildings at the site of a new youth detention center, turned over porta-potties, and inflicted other damage. The facility is meant to be state of the art to include rehab and training. The Seattle leadership wants to get rid of all juvies anyway.

Without any reasonable explanation, they torched a Starbucks, which is a company owned and run by progressives (far left). They smashed store windows and damaged other stores, of course.

There were direct clashes with local police. The ‘crowd’ launched mortars and pelted officers with rocks. Multiple police were wounded.

THE TORCHED JUVENILE FACILITY

DESTROYING STARBUCKS, A POPULAR TARGET

WAR

LAUNCHING MORTARS, OFFICERS WOUNDED

IT’S NOT JUST ANTIFA, IT’S ALSO BLACK LIVES MATTER, THE NBA’S, NFL’S, AND MLB’S FAVORITE COMMUNISTS

THE TAKEDOWN

LIBERAL WHO IS OPPOSED

GLOATING OVER FIRES AT JUVIE

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

3 COMMENTS

  2. During the daytime the cops pushed them back, hard and fast. One Kid Terrorist woman tried to get past them and got pepper sprayed real hard. Her “eyes” were soaked.

    In Portland it’s STILL going on. Fox had about 2 min. in the first hour. Right at the beginning of the second hour it was On Again. Earlier the full PPD went after them, hard, In Doubt Time.

  4. All those NON-peaceful protesters should be shot with water cannon trucks ( as they do in some nations ) or rubber bullets and if they try to beat up an officer they should be shot with bullets. They are behaving like savage barbarians and also behaving like AN ENEMY OF THE USA.

Leave a Reply