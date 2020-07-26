Seattle ‘demonstrators’ set fires, launch mortars, pelt cops with rocks, injure cops, damage stores

Seattle’s communist-anarchists, the Democrat army, are rioting in solidarity with Portland. Both cities are completely lawless. The Seattle “demonstrators,” as the media calls them, torched construction buildings at the site of a new youth detention center, turned over porta-potties, and inflicted other damage. The facility is meant to be state of the art to include rehab and training. The Seattle leadership wants to get rid of all juvies anyway.

Without any reasonable explanation, they torched a Starbucks, which is a company owned and run by progressives (far left). They smashed store windows and damaged other stores, of course.

There were direct clashes with local police. The ‘crowd’ launched mortars and pelted officers with rocks. Multiple police were wounded.

Crowd continues to throw/launch mortars and rocks at officers near 11/Pine. Police continue to make arrests and work to clear the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

THE TORCHED JUVENILE FACILITY

I have shifted up to Seattle today to follow a large demonstration that’s in solidarity with Portland. I’d estimate a crowd of 2,000 already. They just torched construction buildings at the site of a new youth detention center. Meanwhile, feds are here https://t.co/rPuSTAuKkt pic.twitter.com/jWvFqipRo4 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

DESTROYING STARBUCKS, A POPULAR TARGET

Moving through the Capitol Hill, hitting a Starbucks. Smoke is coming out the window and people are now calling for the residents above to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/71Ssie3hai — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

Came home to my apartment complex. The Starbucks underneath has been destroyed, and cops are telling us to stay away in case something explosive is inside. pic.twitter.com/OOJgzUmusk — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) July 25, 2020

WAR

Direct clashes here between protesters and police. As far as I can see, they are all local cops. pic.twitter.com/BM6LU5Cdk4 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

LAUNCHING MORTARS, OFFICERS WOUNDED

SEATTLE IS A WARZONE! Rioters are launching mortar type fireworks at @SeattlePD. Multiple officers have been hit and wounded. Seattle PD has returned flash bangs, tear gas, and pepper bullets. Crowd is being pushed back towards the East Precinct. #seattleriots #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/eAm4r0R4DC — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 26, 2020

IT’S NOT JUST ANTIFA, IT’S ALSO BLACK LIVES MATTER, THE NBA’S, NFL’S, AND MLB’S FAVORITE COMMUNISTS

NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter protesters Downtown Seattle protesting against ICE. Antifa Militants are riding around armed in unmarked cars. #SeattleProtest #AntifaDomesticTerrorists pic.twitter.com/q9XpqAqsft — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2020

THE TAKEDOWN

THANK YOU @SeattlePD! 🔥🔥🔥 Now THIS is how you take down rioting degenerates who contribute nothing to society! #seattleriots #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/Lu60A86vh8 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 26, 2020

LIBERAL WHO IS OPPOSED

Matt Steinbrueck gets emotional and cries. He can’t believe what his city has come to. #seattleprotests #seattleriots pic.twitter.com/3cuer0C7RJ — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 26, 2020

GLOATING OVER FIRES AT JUVIE

Crowd behind @SeattlePD police lines are heckling Officers. One of the “peaceful protesters” gloated about the Seattle Youth Jail Construction Site getting set on fire.#SeattleRiots #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/qptCVVxwqe — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 25, 2020