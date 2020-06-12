Seattle police slip in and out of abandoned precinct with permission of lunatics

The Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said the police have to go back to their precinct because police aren’t answering calls that need immediate responses like robberies, rapes, murders. She said it wasn’t their choice to abandon the precinct, it was the city officials’ decision. The East Precinct is now in the hands of radicals — Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other anarchist and communist groups.

“Our calls for service have more than tripled,” Best told KOMO News, adding that “these are responses to emergency calls” for “rapes, robberies, and all sorts of violent acts” that have “been occurring in the area that we’re not able to get to.”

“We owe that service to everybody,” Best said of officers returning to the area.

She also said it wasn’t her decision to leave.

“You should know, leaving the precinct was not my decision,” she told officers, adding that Seattle city leaders failed its citizens and police. It came after protests, some of them violent, following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

LIFE IN CHAZ AND LETTING THE POLICE VISIT

This is how it works in CHAZ, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, a newly-formed country formed by insane radicals in the middle of the largest city in Washington.

These clips are very informative. Police were “allowed in” by the crazies.

It’s my first day in CHAZ. Arrived just as the group was trying to get rid of a couple police and shouting to check all the barricades pic.twitter.com/Gew1kaOjza — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) June 11, 2020

Some disagreement preceded that about whether to allow them in, I didn’t catch how this began. Down the block, a group is sitting to listen to speakers and discussion of events pic.twitter.com/ypg685mqIE — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) June 11, 2020

Some, unclear how many, police appear to be in/entering the precinct throughout this afternoon. One person was having a conversation outside this door with an officer, telling him, “you support them committing atrocities” re. tear gas etc pic.twitter.com/2Wq89KzqNP — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) June 11, 2020