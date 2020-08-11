New group tells media what they can’t report about Biden’s running mate

A new group, We Have Her Back, is comprised of far-far left agitators — all women — including Valerie Jarrett (the Obamas’ close friend), Planned Parenthood and NARAL, Emily’s List, Times Up, and others. They sent out an absurd, and stunning memo.

The group put the memo together as we “embark on a historic moment — once again — having a woman on the presidential ticket.”

After bloviating about George Floyd and regurgitating the weaponization of black and brown women, they listed all the things they don’t want to hear from News Division Heads, Editors in Chiefs, Bureau Chiefs, Political Directors, Editors, Producers, Reporters, and Anchors.

How is that acceptable? These far-left women are telling the media — the news — what they are allowed to say. The media will acquiesce.

This is a list of some of the forbidden news reports:

Reporting on a woman’s ambition as though the very nature of seeking political office, or any higher job for that matter is not a mission of ambition

Relationships with partners, staff, colleagues and donors are characterized differently if the woman is not seen as subservient or supportive

Reporting on whether a woman is liked (a subjective metric at best) as though it is news when the “likeability” of men is never considered a legitimate news story.

Reporting, even as asides in a story, on a woman’s looks, weight, tone of voice, attractiveness and hair is sexist news coverage unless the same analysis is applied to every candidate

Reporting on questions of electability of women is, in itself, a perpetuation of a stereotype about the ability of women to lead

Reporting on doubts women may not be qualified leaders even when they have experience equal to or exceeding male leaders

Reporting on the heritage of Black women or women of color perpetuates a misunderstanding about who is legitimately American

Reporting on and using pictures of a woman’s, particularly black women, show of anger at injustice or any other kind of passion in communication perpetuates racist tropes that suggest unfairly that women are too emotional or irrational in their leadership or worse “hate America”

That’s very helpful. Now I’ll know what to report on.

They don’t want anyone to mention that Kamala got ahead by sleeping with a powerful married politician — Willie Brown.