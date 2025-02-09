Sen. Kim: Dems Plan to Use a Shutdown to Stop Trump

By
M Dowling
-
3
47

Senator Andy Kim of New Jersey is ready to support a government shutdown if President Donald Trump continues actions he claims are unlawful.

He made the comment during an interview on ‘Meet the Press.’ As expected, Democrats will use a shutdown as leverage against the Trump administration’s policies and actions.

No matter who is responsible for the shutdown, the media will make sure Republicans are blamed. Kim said Trump is dismantling the government.

President Trump and his team are only dismantling Biden’s socialist government to bring it back to the people.

Kim also said a shutdown would be on Republicans. So, here we go.


