Second Gentleman’s Ex-Girlfriend Confirms the Slapping Story

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is not much of a gentleman if his ex-girlfriend’s story is accurate. She confirmed the story of the slapping incident to the Daily Mail. She said he slapped her very hard at an event in Cannes.

The woman, who The Daily Mail refers to as “Jane,” came forward because the media portrayed Emhoff as a loving husband and feminist. Jane is a successful Manhattan attorney.

She told the publication she initially didn’t want to go on the record, but the hypocrisy and dishonesty were too much. Daily Mail calls her “Jane.”

Jane accused him of coming up to her when she gave the parking attendant $100 and put her hand on his shoulder. He slapped her so hard she spun around.

“What’s frightening for a woman that’s been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed,” Jane said.

“He’s being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking.”

Emhoff boasts about his long-held feminist values to this day in softball media interviews.

“Every time I see Doug on TV portraying the persona of a perfect spouse and non-toxic man, I wonder if Najen is watching too and feeling as disgusted as I am,” Jane said. Najen Naylor was his daughter’s teacher/nanny, whom he impregnated. Jane said he had settled with her for $80,000, and she had signed an NDA.

This is the conversation Jane says she had with Emhoff Jane:

“All I did was ask him one question, and he told me the whole story. Without skipping a beat and staring straight ahead at the road, he tells me he had an affair with his daughter’s teacher and that, subsequently, she claimed that she was pregnant. He’s telling me this very casually, like it’s no big deal.

“He yelled at her. He never said he hit her, but he said he got really angry with her, and she subsequently claimed that whatever he did caused her to lose the pregnancy.

“He said she got a lawyer and was threatening litigation. I was flabbergasted. And I was taken aback by how, as a matter of fact, he could talk about it.

“He tried to minimize it. He said there was no proof that the woman had become pregnant. He tried to make it seem like she was scamming him.

“To be honest, I wanted to believe him at the time because, by all appearances, this was turning into a serious relationship.”

The police were called to Naylor’s house around that time.

Emhoff admitted the affair in a statement in August. The Daily Mail said a spokesman gave only a short denial of the alleged violence to a political news site a day after we exclusively reported the slap allegation.

In a statement to Semafor published October 3, a spokesperson said, “This report is untrue” and that “any suggestion that he would or has ever hit a woman is false.”

Democrats have previously dubbed Emhoff as a “wife guy” and a “mensch,” a Yiddish term for an honorable, kind man. “He’s being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking,” Jane said.

It’s not really shocking to us at the Sentinel. They do the same makeover of Kamala, who was hated by her staff and hasn’t had one original idea that we know of except to pretend supermarkets with their 1% profit margin are price gouging.

There is much more in the story, which you can read here.