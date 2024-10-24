Trump’s Fascism, Hitler and Mika Goes Bonkers on Live TV

Mika went completely off the rails on Morning Joe this morning. Seriously, this is wild and 100% inaccurate. Perhaps she believes what she’s saying, but it’s a massive untruth.

“As important as Trump’s Fascism is, and is the lead story every day, his cozy up to dictators, his obsession with Hitler that has now come out, what he has said about our veterans and what he wants to do with the military against his political adversaries. It’s all huge news.

“This is the future that we’re looking at in the next Trump term, if there is one. But this is what voters know right now: that he is killing us. I’m talking about us women. He’s killing us; he is putting us at risk; he is making us afraid to have babies. He is putting our reproductive health at risk, and some women have died already because of this.

“So we can see right now what is coming to these headlines and very good reporting, by the way, that shouldn’t be questioned by idiots about what Trump has said about Hitler.

“That’s incredibly important to know. But I do understand that people who are busy and that are people who are just tapping in may not be able to comprehend because we’ve been free, we’ve been comfortable, we cannot comprehend that. And I understand that I validate that it is hard to go from here to there, it is where we’re going. I hope we don’t find out the hard way. But what’s happening with women right now is real, and it is playing out across America.”

IT’S A MESS OF UNTRUTHS

Where do you even start? I can see why she’s so angry if she believes what she is saying. Mark Milley, the major player of the Afghanistan surrender, is afraid he will be charged if Trump gets in. Milley betrayed Trump to his counterpart in China and basically took control of the Army. Democrat John Kelly hates Trump. Both men claim Trump is a fascist without any evidence and after four years of Trump being too laid back with these knuckleheads.

Their claims have been debunked by everyone who had knowledge of what Trump said, such as the crazy “suckers and losers” comment he allegedly made about dead soldiers. Trump would never say that.

Mika claims women are afraid because the abortion non-issue is all they have. It is the Democrats who are putting men in women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, and sports. It’s the Democrats who claim men can be women, basically erasing what a woman is.

Trump did nothing. The Supreme Court turned abortion over to the states where it belongs. He said he would never sign a National Abortion bill. No one died from the ruling. They keep talking about one woman, Amber Thurman who actually and sadly, died from the abortion pills and medical mistakes. No matter how many times the story is debunked, they repeat it. It’s like the Charlottesville or “suckers and losers” lies.

This information is all known, and it’s a waste of time for me to state the obvious.