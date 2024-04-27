Secret and Sneaky Negotiations Over the Pandemic Treaty

James Roguski has deep concerns about the latest leaked draft discussion of the Pandemic Treaty the World Health Organization wants passed by 194 nations in May.

In the leaked proposed draft of the “resolution” to be presented to the 77th World Health Assembly, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body seems to want to mandate the Director-General “to implement with immediate effect” specific articles of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.”

Why is it vital for the Director-General “to implement with immediate effect” the specified articles?

Are the insiders aware of details that are likely to appear in the final document before those details are made public?

Is this a “member nation-led negotiating process”?

Roguski is afraid they secretly estimate what should be in it without consulting with the 194 nations that probably don’t agree.

