Secret Memo “Cuts a Knife Through” Jack Smith’s Entire Indictment

A secret DoD memo reveals that the Biden Administration already had the original Trump Documents before the Mar-a-Lago raid.

America First Legal says the memo disproves the legal justification for the raid and Jack Smith’s subsequent prosecution of Trump.

America First Legal (AFL) released a secret memo established by the Obama Administration, which was used by the Trump and Biden administrations. It confirmed that the government may have already had originals of the alleged classified documents involved in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s sham prosecution against President Trump through the Presidential Information Technology Committee (PITC). AFL obtained these documents through litigation against the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

“This memo proves that many, if not all, of the documents President Trump is accused of unlawfully retaining were and are currently still retained by the Executive Branch and stored on DOD servers. Furthermore, President Trump had a clear basis for believing he had the authority to possess copies of records stored at the DOD. It would, therefore, be impossible for Trump to have retained records “without authorization” and “willfully” and “knowingly,” as the Jack Smith indictment claims.”

Jack Smith needed to send that memo to Donald Trump but didn’t. He deprived Donald Trump of his due process rights.

“This, of course, sets aside the point that the President of the United States has absolute discretion under the Presidential Records Act to determine which records are his.

“Lastly, the secret document uncovered by AFL raises the question of why armed agents ever raided President Trump’s personal residence. The Special Counsel should have first determined what relevant records existed on the DOD systems. The failure to do so, as the Biden administration clearly knew and enforced PITC, smacks of politicization and dangerous government overreach.”

/1EXPLOSIVE LITIGATION DOCS: We sued DOD and uncovered a secret Obama memo on presidential records which shows that Jack Smith is the one subverting the law. The directive, which legally binds DOJ, vests POTUS with sole authority to determine which records are his. More… pic.twitter.com/tvIRlPn6PR — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) May 23, 2024

