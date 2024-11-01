Illegal Alien Who Molested Children Was Enrolled in a Public School

An illegal alien from Honduras raped children in a trailer park as young as 4 years old. He was also enrolled in the local public school.

Jefferson Parish Schools did not answer questions as to how the teen was enrolled at Bonnabel High or whether its student body was alerted to his arrest.

Luis Renan Bonilla-Alfaro has molested at least three children, but more are expected to come forward. At least a fourth was involved.

Alfaro shot child pornography as he molested the children. The most serious charge is first-degree rape.

“Having them commit sex acts to you, as a 17-year-old, is just shocking to the conscious,” Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said Wednesday.

“He might have other victims outside of that community, but it appears that he was victimizing children in that trailer park,” Conley said.

INSANE: An illegal from Honduras who admitted to r*ping multiple children as young as 4 years old was enrolled as a student in Louisiana public schools. In Kamala’s America, dangerous and violent illegals get to enroll in public schools with your children. pic.twitter.com/04Dsw4WRcz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2024