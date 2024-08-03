The Algerian boxer who won the match against Angela Carini at the Olympics has always lived as a woman with XY chromosomes. The same applies to the other boxer, Lin Yu-ting.

“The Algerian boxer was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, has a female passport,” the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a press conference on Friday. Details about Lin Yu-tings situation are not as clear.

The Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee (COA) and the IOC are speaking out about the misinformation on Khelif’s gender and sex.

At the center of controversy around her participation in Paris is her disqualification from the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

In a new statement, the IBA claims she failed to meet the unspecified eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition and was disqualified while in the midst of the international contest.

This disqualification has sparked false rumors that she is transgender or assigned male at birth.

The IBA does not state the nature of the test and why they were concerned. However, the IBA stated that Khelif and one other boxer from Taiwan, Lin Yu-ting, “were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors.”

According to the IBA, neither athlete successfully appealed their disqualification, and the decisions are legally binding.

The organization’s president, Umar Kremlev, told the Russian state-owned news agency Tass that the two women had XY chromosomes.

Khelif and Lin Yu-ting have DSD. Swyer syndrome, also known as 46, XY complete gonadal dysgenesis, is a rare genetic disorder that affects sex development (DSD). It’s characterized by female external genitalia and some female internal reproductive structures, such as a uterus and fallopian tubes, despite having an XY chromosomal makeup, which is normally found in boys. People with Swyer syndrome also have small, underdeveloped gonads (ovaries or testes) called streak gonads.

It’s not so clear-cut after all. They have certain advantages over women; they have XY chromosomes, but they have some female organs.