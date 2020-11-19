Security expert describes possible Chavez-style fraud — in the USA!

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs interviewed a guest on his show Tuesday who had sounded the alarm about voting machines just days before the election.

On November 17, a video was posted of an interview with election security expert Russ Ramsland, co-owner of the Allied Security Operations Group.

Watch:

Electoral Fraud: Russ Ramsland of Allied Security Operations Group says there’s a stunning amount of fraud buried in this election #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/DSNSMIqeqE — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 17, 2020

Ramsland again warned about the potential for fraud involving machines used in elections across the nation. He explained a former investigation his company conducted in 2019, as they uncovered major proof of the ability of machines to change electronic votes.

“The software is so bad you can easily change the audit trail so you cannot even go back and find out the votes that were changed,” Ramsland warned less than a week prior to Election Day.

Speaking with Dobbs on Tuesday, Ramsland doubled down.

Ramsland said there are 3,000 precincts in Michigan where the presidential votes cast, compared to the number of estimated voters, is 99% all the way up to 300%.

“Those kind of numbers don’t exist in the real world,” he declared. Ramsland said they’ve looked at how long it took to cast those votes, where they were cast, and the equipment that exists at those locations, based on serial numbers.

“We can’t see any physical way possible for those votes to have been in those kind of numbers, because they don’t have the kind of equipment that could even produce those numbers,” Ramsland alleged.

This is an October 29th interview which stunningly matches the reality of today!

DOMINION.🗳️ “We began to look and realized how easy it is to change votes.” Election security expert @RussRamsland has performed many investigations on US election machines. The most *shocking* thing about this interview is it took place just days BEFORE the election. Watch🔻 pic.twitter.com/53Kcxmne2e — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 14, 2020