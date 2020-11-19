Philly Mayor out drinking in a bar day before Draconian rules were passed

Comrades, are you in one of the states where COVID-19 compliance dictates demand full social conformity, mostly without science to back them up? These are the states bankrupting all of their small businesses with lockdowns that do NOT work.

Is your family allowed to gather for Thanksgiving? Can they have guests? Do they have to wear masks and do guests have to bring their own food?

Are you banned from singing and talking loudly in the United Socialist Republic of States?

Are you in a state where the politburo does not have to follow their own rules like Gavin Newsom who partied loudly without mask or social distancing and lied about it? He partied with the top medical professionals in the land and they too did not follow the rules they mandated for you.

Comrade Newsom promised to do better.

We have another one for you.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was photographed at a local restaurant before announcing a ban on indoor dining due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The outlet Broad and Liberty posted the photo on Tuesday and Fox News has confirmed it with Kenney’s office.

While it’s unclear when exactly the photo was taken, the mayor’s office confirmed that it occurred over the weekend. The city announced its new regulations Monday, which prohibits indoor dining and limits outdoor dining to groups of four. They also banned public and private indoor gatherings — including weddings and funerals — if they involve more than one household. The restrictions won’t take effect until Friday.

A spokeswoman from the mayor’s office said, “Mayor Kenney intentionally patronized several restaurants this weekend – as he usually does – to support local businesses and their wait staff.”

Oh, how kind our masters are.

“This image was taken at one of his favorite eateries, which he wanted to support before the restrictions go into effect this Friday,” his spokeswoman added.

The man is a saint.

Watch: