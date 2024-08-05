SEIU Demands an Increase After the Hourly Wage Increase in California

Months after California passed a law mandating that restaurants pay their employees a minimum wage of $20 an hour, the state’s fast food workers are demanding another increase.

They don’t consider the fact that a lot of businesses are folding because of these increases, and they will be out of work entirely. Some are automating with the same effect.

I saw this mindset during the Hostess Company’s bankruptcy. The Teamsters wouldn’t take another cut even though it meant the company would go under, and they would lose jobs. They said they preferred to see the company go down.

In a proposal that would likely increase pressure on the Golden State’s struggling restaurants, the California Fast Food Workers Union wants an hourly rate increase of $0.70 by January.

After implementing the hourly wage law in April, eateries reduced hours, shut down establishments, and raised menu prices.

THE SEIU, A SOCIALIST UNION

According to KTLA 5 News, on Wednesday, the California Fast Food Workers Union (CAFFWU), part of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), demanded an increase of another 70 cents per hour by January during the first state’s Fast Food Council.

The SEIU does not believe in capitalism, profit, or merit. They are very radical.

“As California’s fast-food industry grows, cooks and cashiers are doubling down on their fight across the state to win safe and healthy stores, stable hours, pay that keeps up with inflation, and training to understand their rights on the job,” the SEIU said in a statement.

“The industry has added jobs, and multiple franchisees have noted that higher wages are already attracting better job candidates, thus reducing turnover.”

That is nonsense, and business people are fed up. It’s a war on business.

The biggest problem is people don’t understand that the franchise owners are not multi-billionaire or even multi-millionaire businesses. They have tremendous overhead.

According to the EPI, about 98% of restaurants surveyed said they have already raised the cost of menu items, and 93% plan to do so next year. Additionally, 89% reported already reducing the number of employee hours, and 87% plan to do so next year.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com