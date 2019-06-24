Selling the Left’s Transgender Scam to a Generation of Children

In a Daily Signal article, I’m a Pediatrician; How Transgender Ideology Has Infiltrated My Field and Produced Large-Scale Child Abuse, Dr. Michelle Cretella, President of the American College of Pediatricians reports there’s been:

“An upending of the medical consensus on … gender identity. What doctors once treated as a mental illness, the medical community now largely affirms… even promotes as normal.”

Children who are uncomfortable with their biological sex are actually suffering from “gender dysphoria.” It’s unproven and unprovable that they were born transgender.

At 11 or 12, the child is placed on powerful hormones to block the body’s natural ones from maturing the child’s genitals—and other body parts, including its brain, writes Dr. Cretella. “At 16, the children … are placed on cross-sex hormones, and biological girls may obtain a double mastectomy.”

Cross-sex hormones are those the body makes to turn a pre-teen into a mature man or woman: Testosterone in males; Estrogen in females. Of course, in the Left’s version of biology, the hormones are given to the wrong sexes.

It’s a little like re-animating a dead person, but installing a criminal brain in its skull.

Dr. Cretella adds, “Bottom surgeries … are not recommended before age 18, though some surgeons … [argue] against this restriction.”

The child can never produce eggs or sperm, as the case may be, unless puberty blockers are halted and the child resumes puberty. But this rarely, if ever happens.

How could the Left sell this, given that the shrinks’ bible, the DSM-5 says up to 98% of gender confused boys and 88% of gender confused girls eventually accept their biological sex after naturally passing through puberty?

—American Psychiatric Association: Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition , Arlington, VA, American Psychiatric Association, 2013 (451-459).

Use the Hard Sell

Dr. Cretella writes that under the new protocol, parents are told to accept their child’s assertion that she (or he) was born with the mind of the opposite sex. If they don’t, they’ll cause their child to commit suicide. The truth is, a study in trans-friendly Sweden found that 30 years out from surgery, the rate of suicide among post-operative transgender adults was nearly twenty times greater than that of the general population.

Indoctrinate young children

Indoctrination of children in the “normalcy” of “gender fluidity” has been a resounding success:

A … UCLA study finds that 27 percent, or 796,000, of California’s youth, ages 12 to 17, report they are viewed by others as gender nonconforming at school.”

The Left’s Little Shop of Horrors

The Nova Classical Academy [a Minnesota K-12 charter school] principal sent out an email to parents. … [telling them] the school would be introducing issues to students in order to “support a student who is gender nonconforming,” a student later found to be a kindergartner. The email explained that kindergarten students “will listen to various books that celebrate differences and will be teaching children about the beauty of being themselves.” One of the books that the kindergarten teacher would be reading to 5 and 6-year-old students is My Princess Boy, a book about a boy who likes to dress in girls’ clothing and do other “girly” things.

Walt Heyer transitioned from a gender-confused man to an even more unhappy woman. After seeing a psychiatrist who wasn’t pushing transgender, he learned that his trouble was actually mental disorders. After treatment, he transitioned back to being a man. He now advocates for those who’ve been harmed by transgender protocol. Here’s one of them:

Six-year-old James is caught in a gender identity nightmare. Under his mom’s care in Dallas, Texas James obediently lives as a trans girl named “Luna.” But given the choice when he’s with dad, he’s all boy—his sex at birth. In their divorce proceedings, the mother has charged the father with child abuse for not affirming James as transgender, has sought restraining orders against him, and is seeking to terminate his parental rights.

The Washington Times reports on another child atrocity:

A kindergarten teacher read her class two books espousing transgender ideology: I am Jazz… and Red: A Crayon’s Story, about a blue crayon that identifies as a red crayon…. at the prompting of the parents of a male student in the class. At some point that day, the boy left the classroom to change into girls’ clothing, whereupon he was reintroduced to the class as a girl. Parents found out about the incident only after their children …[later] told them about it. Some parents reported that their children were upset by the demonstration and were afraid that they would turn into the opposite sex.

The agony of an anonymous mother:

My daughter, at age fourteen, spontaneously decided that she is actually a male. After suffering multiple traumatic events in her life and spending a large amount of time on the internet, she announced that she was “trans.” Her personality changed almost overnight, and she went from being a sweet, loving girl to a foul-mouthed, hateful “pansexual male.” At first, I thought she was just going through a phase. But the more I tried to reason with her, the more she dug her heels in. Around this time, she was diagnosed with ADHD, depression, and anxiety. But mental health professionals seemed mainly interested in helping her process her new identity as a male and convincing me to accept the notion that my daughter is actually my son. At age sixteen, my daughter ran away and reported to the Department of Child Services that she felt unsafe living with me because I refused to refer to her using male pronouns or her chosen male name. Although the Department investigated and found she was well cared for, they forced me to meet with a trans-identified person to “educate” me on these issues. Soon after, without my knowledge, a pediatric endocrinologist taught my daughter—a minor—to inject herself with testosterone. My daughter then ran away to Oregon where state law allowed her—at the age of seventeen, without my knowledge or consent—to change her name and legal gender in court, and to undergo a double mastectomy and a radical hysterectomy. My once beautiful daughter is now nineteen years old, homeless, bearded, in extreme poverty, sterilized, not receiving mental health services, extremely mentally ill, and planning a radial forearm phalloplasty (a surgical procedure that removes part of her arm to construct a fake penis). The level of heartbreak and rage I am experiencing, as a mother, is indescribable. Why does Oregon law allow children to make life-altering medical decisions? As a society, we are rightly outraged about “female circumcision.” Why are doctors, who took an oath to first do no harm, allowed to sterilize and surgically mutilate mentally ill, delusional children?

[Reprinted with the gracious permission of The Public Discourse]

Sell it in the mass Media

Jazz Jennings has been molded into a megaton brainwashing warhead for the Left’s guided missile, aimed straight at young children. Thousands of them now suffer from gender vagueness, who will, in turn infect thousands of other kids with whom they come in contact.

Jazz’s influence will ultimately destroy the lives and futures of enough children to rival the dead in Hiroshima.

Endocrinologist Michael K. Laidlaw, MD critiqued the book, I am Jazz, and the TLC show of the same name. The book was written by Jazz Jennings and self-identified transgender rights advocate, Jessica Herthel. Jazz was a male child who wanted to become a female, having swallowed the Left’s lie that sex can be determined by choice. Jazz has now finished puberty blockers and “bottom surgery.”

Like everything promulgated by the Left, I Am Jazz omitted key information. According to Jazz, “I have a girl brain but a boy body. This is called transgender. I was born this way!”

But, Dr. Laidlaw explains, “The book is written in a way to make you believe that Jazz was diagnosed as transgender. But this is not a diagnosis. The medical diagnosis is gender dysphoria. A biological male feeling and believing himself to be a girl and the distress that accompanies these feelings and beliefs is an example of gender dysphoria.”

Although transgender fans claim puberty blockers are fully reversible, Dr. Laidlaw explained that puberty blockers prevent a male’s genitals from maturing, leaving him unable to make sperm. Once they are removed, in bottom surgery he’ll be permanently infertile.

A search in Google Scholar revealed no study in which gender dysphoric patients stopped taking puberty blockers and allowed puberty to continue.

To the contrary: a study of 70 children on puberty blockers reported 100 percent stayed with the protocol and asked to take the next step: cross-sex hormone treatments.

Dr. Cretella comments:

“This is a cause for concern. . . . To have 100 percent of pre-pubertal children choose cross-sex hormones suggests that the protocol itself inevitably leads the individual to identify as transgender.”

Sell by peer pressure

[In a survey, a Brown researcher.… found that]

21 percent of parents reported their child had one or more friends become transgender-identified at around the same time; 20 percent reported an increase in their child’s social media use around the same time as experiencing gender dysphoria symptoms; and 45 percent reported both. The pattern of clusters of teens in friend groups becoming transgender-identified, the group dynamics of these friend groups and the types of advice viewed online led her to the hypothesis that friends and online sources could spread certain beliefs.

The transgender protocol uses experimental, unproven techniques to treat children’s gender confusion—which was the result of indoctrination in schools and/or the methods above. There is vigorous pressure from medical professionals, peers, even parents to stick with the protocol, all the way through cross-sex hormones and surgery. This inevitably leads to permanent effects, including sterility.