Sen. Andy Kim on How Desperately We Need USAID $$$

Democrats continue fabricating even as Elon Musk exposes their wasteful spending on a hard-left agenda. The hardcore left took over USAID (US Agency for International Development).

Sen. Kim isn’t even believable here:

“You know, this is not about charity. I don’t want the American people to think this is just about charity, that this is $1 away from our help, help for our own communities.

“You know, this is about us in this very dangerous political and very dangerous global environment right now. The most dangerous environment I’ve ever seen during my lifetime. We deserve to have every tool at our disposal.

“And we’ve always had a foreign policy based upon defense, diplomacy, and development. That is something that Ronald Reagan himself was a big supporter of, which is why USAID is in the Reagan Building here in DC, is because it was a bipartisan understanding about having those tools, and we’re now seeing that come to an end.”

Evoking Ronald Reagan was a nice bit of propaganda. Kim never said a word when Biden was getting us involved in wars and failed to conduct any diplomacy. As for bipartisan, it’s not. The agenda is almost 100% hard left and 97% of the employees gave to Kamala Harris.

Nobody believes the lies anymore, nor the liars. https://t.co/2hyNzmoapz — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) February 5, 2025

Did we mention that Ilhan Omar, who said she’s in Congress to help Somalia, has secured $2.3 billion for Somalia? While people in California and Western North Carolina are suffering, billions go to Somalia.

Ilhan Omar supports USAID because almost $2.3 billion of our tax dollars were wasted on Somalia. Omar swore allegiance to Somalia over America. She said, “I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from within the US system.” This violates Omar’s oath to Congress and the US. pic.twitter.com/kY7snfHJwa — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 3, 2025

