Trump's "Dastardly Deeds" Impeachment and a Mob Outside Treasury

M Dowling
Rep. Al Green announced his intent to collect grassroots reasons to impeach Donald Trump. In other words, he’s calling for the army of leftist agitators to hit the streets, which they are doing.

What’s with the “dastardly deeds” comment? Is it 1890?

“I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun,” Green said. “I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done.

“I also rise to say that the impeachment movement is going to be a grass up movement, not a top down. The people have got to move forward. The people have to demand it, and when the people demand it, it will be done.

“I did it before I laid the foundation for impeachment, and it was done. Nobody knows more about it than I, and I know that it’s time for us to lay the foundation again on some issues, it is better to stand alone than not stand at all. On this issue, I stand alone, but I stand for justice.”

Threatening Mobs Outside Treasury

Democrat commies are outside the Treasury, threatening an insurrection. They can get tens of thousands to riot, perhaps more if the illegal aliens join in.

Screaming Democrats

Rep. Crockett said they will be up in our faces and a$$e$. She thinks this is what democracy looks like. She is upset that now-government employee Elon Musk gets to look for their wasteful spending and expose them.

The hardcore leftist Warren thinks returning the government to the people and giving them knowledge about how money is spent is a dictatorship. Democrats buy every election they can but don’t want wealthy people to help Republicans.

Musk did not seize control of the payment system, as she claims in the clip. He’s looking through the codes to see how money is spent and notify the people.

Listen for the bongos. That is how you know the communists are running these protests.

It’s the same bad actors with the same script. Poor Elon.

 


