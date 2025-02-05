Trump’s “Dastardly Deeds” Impeachment and a Mob Outside Treasury

Rep. Al Green announced his intent to collect grassroots reasons to impeach Donald Trump. In other words, he’s calling for the army of leftist agitators to hit the streets, which they are doing.

What’s with the “dastardly deeds” comment? Is it 1890?

“I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun,” Green said. “I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done.

“I also rise to say that the impeachment movement is going to be a grass up movement, not a top down. The people have got to move forward. The people have to demand it, and when the people demand it, it will be done.

“I did it before I laid the foundation for impeachment, and it was done. Nobody knows more about it than I, and I know that it’s time for us to lay the foundation again on some issues, it is better to stand alone than not stand at all. On this issue, I stand alone, but I stand for justice.”

#BREAKING: Democrat Rep. Al Green has just announced he will be filing to IMPEACH President Trump for “dastardly deeds” (whatever the hell that means) They’re so freaking mad that they’re being exposed. Impeachment worked SO WELL last time, didn’t it Democrats? pic.twitter.com/7tP6rQakJM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 5, 2025

Threatening Mobs Outside Treasury

Democrat commies are outside the Treasury, threatening an insurrection. They can get tens of thousands to riot, perhaps more if the illegal aliens join in.

Screaming Democrats

Rep. Crockett said they will be up in our faces and a$$e$. She thinks this is what democracy looks like. She is upset that now-government employee Elon Musk gets to look for their wasteful spending and expose them.

HOLY SHIT, Rep. Jasmine Crockett: “We are going to be in your faces, we’re gonna be on your ass, we’re going to make sure you understand that this is what democracy looks like!” pic.twitter.com/s6QSMIj0x2 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 4, 2025

The hardcore leftist Warren thinks returning the government to the people and giving them knowledge about how money is spent is a dictatorship. Democrats buy every election they can but don’t want wealthy people to help Republicans.

Musk did not seize control of the payment system, as she claims in the clip. He’s looking through the codes to see how money is spent and notify the people.

Listen for the bongos. That is how you know the communists are running these protests.

Elon Musk is seizing the power that belongs to the American people. We are here to fight back. pic.twitter.com/Z09IgNG87M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 5, 2025

It’s the same bad actors with the same script. Poor Elon.

Elon Musk has seized control of the government’s payment system. He wants the power to decide if your grandpa gets his Social Security check or your mom’s doctor gets paid by Medicare. I’m at the Treasury Department to speak out and push back. https://t.co/wzOimHqmqC — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 4, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email