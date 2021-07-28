















Sen. Biden Promoted Harsh Penalties for Holding Crack. Hunter Video Shows He Missed That Message.

In 1991, Delaware Senator Joe Biden gave a fiery speech praising harsh crack possession laws.

A piece of crack cocaine the “the size of a quarter” would get the holder 5 years in jail, with “no probation”. “Judge doesn’t have a choice.” according to

Joe.

Under the forfeiture statute “the government can take everything you

own”. Biden cited specifics for those who may have been unsure by saying, “Your car, your house, your bank account.”

Then he went on, in typical Biden paper tiger bravado, to claim “I don’t care why they become a sociopath. We have an obligation to cordon them off from the rest of society. They are in jail! Away from my mother, your husband. Our family.

He continued. “So I don’t want to ask what made them do this. They must be taken off the streets!”

Hunter, in the side by side video obviously did not get that ominous message.

More likely, he had no fear of being locked up for 5 years with no hope of probation, or having the feds “take everything” he owned.

That would be the kind of sentence reserved by minorities caught with that quarter sized piece of crack cocaine, not the white privileged son of an American VP or president.

As for keeping crack possessing sociopaths off the streets, Joe’s done a pretty good job of that with Hunter. Epic fail in keeping him away from family though.

Just ask Hunter’s ex-wife, his sister-in-law lover, and that baby mama he tried to ditch.

Watch:

