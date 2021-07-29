Virtue signaling Woka Cola et al will support slavery in China

















Woke Joe Biden and Congress will not take a stand against China’s multitude of human rights abuses, and it doesn’t look like virtuous, virtue signaling corporations will either.

As everyone rails about slavery in the 1800s when everyone enslaved whoever they could, no one cares about our contribution to the plight of the Uyghurs, enslaved in China. When the CCP isn’t enslaving them, they are torturing, taking their body parts, or just killing them. They also wipe out their villages.

VIRTUE SIGNALING CORPORATIONS ARE FRAUDS

On Tuesday, the Congressional-Executive Commission on China hosted a hearing on corporate sponsorship of the Olympics. Lawmakers told executives from Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Intel, Procter & Gamble, and Visa of their concerns that US corporations will provide millions in funding to the Beijing Olympic Games.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) said in his opening statement:

As the world watches the Olympics currently unfolding in Japan, this Commission remains deeply disturbed that in less than seven months another Olympic Games are scheduled to begin in the shadow of some of the world’s most egregious human rights abuses. The Olympic Games exist to uplift the human spirit. Yet, unless something dramatically changes, in a few months’ time the Games will be held in a country that continues to mercilessly crush the human spirit, in Xinjiang, in Hong Kong, and in Tibet; among human rights activists and civil society; and anywhere where defenders of freedom stand up to the Chinese government’s bullying.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) also called for companies to look at China’s human rights abuses.

No Problem If $$$ Are Involved

CNN report:

Woka Cola’s VP wasn’t concerned. How will his company affect anything was their basic response?

CNN Business reported that other business leaders likewise refused to reconsider their sponsorship of the Beijing Games.

During the hearing, Rep. Christopher Smith asked representatives from the five companies how they could “reconcile their ostensible commitment to human rights with subsidizing an Olympics held in a country which is actively committing human rights abuses up to and including genocide.”

“As long as governments are allowing the athletes to attend the games, we as Visa will be there to support or sponsor them,” said Andrea Fairchild, Visa’s senior vice president of Global Sponsorship Strategy.

David Holyoke, head of Airbnb’s Olympics and Paralympics Partnership, said that the company’s partnership with the International Olympic Committee is “not focused on Beijing or any other single games.”

And Intel executive vice president and general counsel Steven Rodgers said that the company has “not stated a position on the location of the games.”

Best You Get Is Their Holding Off on Decisions

Procter & Gamble’s Sean Mulvaney, senior director of global government relations and public policy, said the company was “holding off” on marketing decisions to hear the commission’s perspectives.

And Visa’s Fairchild said that the company is focused on Tokyo, adding that it is too soon to make other decisions given the pandemic.

Asked for further comment, Airbnb told CNN Business that the company looks “forward to continuing to share more information with the Commission regarding our work to support Olympic and Paralympic athletes and our ongoing commitment to enabling economic empowerment in communities around the world.”

Coca Cola said that it did not have anything to add to its remarks to the Commission. The other companies did not respond to a request for comment.

For all their virtue signaling, US corporations stand for no virtue. They stand for slavery and genocide, rationalizing it along the way. When they virtue signal, it’s all just a front so they can go on doing business with violent Chinese communists taking over the world.

