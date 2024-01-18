Sen. Cruz Shows Us How to Handle a Lying Politician

Sen. Cruz showed us how you must respond to a lying Democrat in the clip below. It’s worth watching.

Senator Dick Durbin accused Senator Ted Cruz of assuming a Biden nominee is a terrorist because he’s Muslim, citing an ADL statement.

By outright lying and lying by omission, Dick Durbin made it seem as if Ted Cruz and others would not support the nomination of a man of Muslim faith because they were Islamophobic.

Durbin failed to mention that the man was rabidly anti-Semitic or that Republicans have supported Muslims who are worthy of support.

Durbin tried to keep Sen. Cruz from telling the truth, but Cruz wouldn’t let him talk and talked over him. Cruz has a fantastic auditory memory and was able to combat every comment Durbin made with facts. The man Durbin wants to be confirmed is very extreme and hates Jews. While the ADL has a different viewpoint because they are leftists before they are Jewish, numerous Jewish organizations opposed the man’s nomination, and Ted Cruz was able to rattle them all off.

Durbin concluded that he would submit the statement by the evil ADL into the record. This is the man Democrats want to be nominated – a Jew-hating radical who is opposed to American principles.

Watch:

Senator @DickDurbin accused Senator @tedcruz of assuming a Biden nominee is a terrorist because he’s Muslim, citing the ADL. It did NOT go well for him. pic.twitter.com/UhuUwZyhJr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2024

